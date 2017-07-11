Angela Merkel 'incredibly proud' of BioNTech founders

German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised the accomplishments and tenacity of BioNTech researchers who developed the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved in western countries.

The comments came during a digital meeting on Thursday between Merkel and the BioNTech founders Ugur Sahin und Özlem Türeci.

"We are incredibly proud to have such researchers in our country," Merkel said at the start of the talks.

Sahin and Türeci faced many hurdles in their road to getting the mRNA technology behind the vaccine to be recognized, but did not give up.

"You didn't throw in the towel. You believed in your research," Merkel said.

The chancellor noted that the vaccine, which was developed in partnership with US pharma giant Pfizer, represents a major step in turning the tides of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When we see how many people are currently dying from the coronavirus, then we know how many lives this can save," Merkel said.

EU vaccine approval expected end of December

Although already approved in the United States and the United Kingdom, the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine has yet to be approved on the European market.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who was also part of the video call with the BioNTech founders, said he expects EU states to start vaccinating as soon as it's approved.

"In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on Dec. 27 The other countries in the EU want to be able to start and want to start from Dec. 27," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

