 Angela Merkel: ′I understand questions about my health′ | News | DW | 19.07.2019

News

Angela Merkel: 'I understand questions about my health'

At her annual press conference in Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated that she is feeling well. There have been increased concerns about her health after she was seen shaking several times in public.

Angela Merkel's summer press conference in Berlin

German chancellor Angela Merkel once again dispelled doubts about her health, after three recent shaking spells in public caused concern in the country.

 "I understand questions about my health, and I have already given an answer," Merkel said at her annual summer press conference in Berlin.

"It is important that I commit myself to the responsibility of acting as head of government. Now, I would just say that you have known me for a while. And I can perform this function," she said.

The German chancellor, who turned 65 this week, said that she also has a personal interest in her good health.

Read moreOpinion: Merkel entitled to privacy over health concerns

"As I said, I will finish my political work in 2021, but I hope that life will continue after that, and I would like it to continue in a healthy way," she said.

The press conference, with its trademark blue background, is a traditional event in political Berlin, which began under former Chancellor Helmut Kohl (1982-1998).

It was here where Merkel uttered one of the sentences that will undoubtedly mark her legacy. "We can do this," ("wir schaffen das") she said in August 2015, in reference to Germany taking in over 1 million migrants at the height of the refugee crisis.

More to follow.

