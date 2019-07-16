Angela Merkel: 'I distance myself' from Donald Trump's racist comments

Addressing US President Donald Trump's recent attacks against a group of minority congresswomen, Merkel clearly showed her disdain.

"I firmly distance myself from it and feel solidarity towards the attacked women," Merkel said at her annual summer press conference in Berlin.

The chancellor said that "people of very different nationalities have contributed to the strength of the American people".

She added that Trump's statements "contradict the strength of America."

Merkel has joined other international leaders in condemning Trump's remarks

Merkel joined other international leaders who have criticized Trump, who tweeted that the congresswomen from the Democratic Party should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

All congresswomen are US citizens and three of them were born in the United States.

Trump’s remarks were criticized as “racist,” although he dismissed that description and said he does not have “a racist bone” in his body.

Read more: US House condemns Trump's racist comments

'I understand questions about my health'

Merkel also used the press conference to once again dispel doubts about her health, after three recent shaking spells in public caused concern in the country.

"I understand questions about my health, and I have already given an answer," Merkel said.

"It is important that I commit myself to the responsibility of acting as head of government. Now, I would just say that you have known me for a while. And I can perform this function," she said.

Merkel once again stressed her intention to remain as chancellor until the end of the current term.

The German chancellor, who turned 65 this week, said that she also has a personal interest in her good health.

Read more: Opinion: Merkel entitled to privacy over health concerns

"As I said, I will finish my political work in 2021, but I hope that life will continue after that, and I would like it to continue in a healthy way," she said.

The press conference, with its trademark blue background, is a traditional event in political Berlin, which began under former Chancellor Helmut Kohl (1982-1998).

It was here where Merkel uttered one of the sentences that will undoubtedly mark her legacy. "We can do this," ("wir schaffen das") she said in August 2015, a reference to Germany taking in over 1 million migrants at the height of the refugee crisis.

‘Proud’ of von der Leyen

The German chancellor said that the confirmation of Ursula von der Leyen as new EU Commission president this week was “really good news for Europe” and a reason to be “proud” from a German perspective.

Merkel added that her confirmation has avoided uncertainty and conflict among European institutions, which will be important in the future regarding topics such as Brexit.

The chancellor showed no intention of amending the withdrawal agreement, saying it had been carefully negotiated, but she did say the declaration on the future relations between the EU and the UK could be refined. And this, in turn, could have an impact on the Irish border question.

Angela Merkel with two of her closest advisers: Ursula von der Leyen, the new president of the European Commission, and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new German minister of Defence.

Merkel also had positive words for Von der Leyen’s successor as German Defence Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is currently the head of Merkel’s conservative CDU party.

The announcement of Kramp-Karrenbauer’s new position came as a surprise in Berlin, but Merkel defended the decision by saying that she has the “political weight” to lead the ministry, one of Germany’s most important and most controversial cabinet positions.

Both Kramp-Karrenbauer and Von der Leyen are among Merkel’s closest advisors, and their new roles have been analyzed as a way in which Merkel is securing part of her political legacy.

The chancellor reiterated that she believes her government is “capable of acting” despite serious infighting that has threatened the coalition.

And she said there is a lot of work to be done after the summer break, in topics such as climate protection and digital development.

“I have to fulfill my tasks”, she emphasized.