Angela Merkel: 'I distance myself' from Donald Trump's racist comments

German Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly criticized US president Donald Trump after he attacked a group of minority congresswomen.

"I firmly distance myself from it and feel solidarity towards the attacked women," Merkel said at her annual summer press conference in Berlin.

The chancellor said that "people of very different nationalities have contributed to the strength of the American people".

She added that Trump's statements "contradict the strength of America."

With this statement, Merkel joined other international leaders who have criticized Trump, who tweeted that the congresswomen from the Democratic Party should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

All congresswomen are US citizens and three of them were born in the United States.

Trump’s remarks were criticized as “racist,” although he dismissed that description and said he does not have “a racist bone” in his body.

'I understand questions about my health'

German chancellor Angela Merkel once again dispelled doubts about her health, after three recent shaking spells in public caused concern in the country.

"I understand questions about my health, and I have already given an answer," Merkel said at the press conference in Berlin.

"It is important that I commit myself to the responsibility of acting as head of government. Now, I would just say that you have known me for a while. And I can perform this function," she said.

The German chancellor, who turned 65 this week, said that she also has a personal interest in her good health.

"As I said, I will finish my political work in 2021, but I hope that life will continue after that, and I would like it to continue in a healthy way," she said.

The press conference, with its trademark blue background, is a traditional event in political Berlin, which began under former Chancellor Helmut Kohl (1982-1998).

It was here where Merkel uttered one of the sentences that will undoubtedly mark her legacy. "We can do this," ("wir schaffen das") she said in August 2015, in reference to Germany taking in over 1 million migrants at the height of the refugee crisis.

