Angela Merkel: Europe must learn coronavirus lessons as situation gets 'serious'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday described the recent spate of coronavirus infections across Europe as "serious" while she also urged EU member states to learn from the mistakes made when the pandemic first hit the continent earlier this year.

Lockdowns caused the bloc's gross domestic product to plunge and Merkel told local representatives from the European Committee of the Regions: "We have to show that we have learned our lesson."

"We have to ask the people of Europe to be careful, to follow the rules, to keep their distance, to cover their mouths and noses and to do what they can to contain the virus while still maintaining economic activity," the German chancellor added during the video conference.

The warning from Merkel came as the World Health Organization said there had been more than 700,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Europe last week — a record-high for the continent and a jump of 34% on the previous week's tally.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Germany extends list of cities under coronavirus clampdown Munich became the latest major city to exceed Germany’s key coronavirus threshold. In the capital Berlin, authorities have implemented a nighttime curfew — the first in 70 years — in response to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. All Berlin businesses are required to close by 11 p.m. at least until the end of October. The number of people allowed to meet outside at night is limited to five.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave The Czech Republic weighs national lockdown The Czech Republic, previously hailed for its COVID-19 response, is now teetering on the brink of a second lockdown. A state of emergency has been in force since October 5. Face masks are compulsory and churches — where singing is prohibited — are limited to 10 people. Shopping centers have been instructed to switch off Wi-Fi to put off young people from gathering.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Spanish government granted exceptional powers Spain’s Cabinet has ordered a 15-day state of emergency in Madrid to combat the rising number of coronavirus cases. The move allowed the government to enforce quarantine measures across the country, prompting protests. The measure came after the Madrid regional government had rejected calls from the national government to enforce stricter measures to control the epidemic.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Police go undercover in France to enforce restrictions Bars in Paris remain closed after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Two additional cities, Toulouse and Montpellier, have raised their alert to the maximum level. On Saturday, France recorded nearly 27,000 cases — its highest daily tally since the outbreak. In Paris and its suburbs, police carried out checks to ensure bars were closed and restaurants were ensuring social distancing.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Despite surge in cases, schools remain open in Poland Poland has rolled out new measures to curb the pandemic after reporting record infections for a fifth straight day, but schools remain open. People aged between 60 and 65 have special shopping hours every morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Wearing of masks in public is now mandated for everyone all the time. The country of 38 million has so far recorded 121,638 confirmed cases and 2,972 deaths.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Slovakia: No more than 6 can gather In Slovakia, a maximum of six people can gather as of 13 October, though family members are an exception. Face masks are compulsory and all public events are banned, including religious services in churches. Fitness and wellness centers are shut, while restaurants are prohibited from serving meals indoors. This September 30 photo shows hockey fans in Bratislava protesting coronavirus measures.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Three-tier alert system goes live in England The government has introduced a three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England. The new system classifies all areas as either "medium", "high" or "very high" risk. Liverpool, in northwest England, is expected to be in the highest tier, which will see restrictions tightened, such as closing gyms, pubs, and casinos. Author: Michael Nyantakyi Oti



Meeting of all state premiers in Germany

Meanwhile, Germany must agree on nationwide rules to contain the spread of the virus, the premier of Bavaria said.

Speaking ahead of a meeting between Chancellor Merkel and the premiers of all 16 German states on Wednesday, Markus Söder said the next four weeks would be crucial for whether Germans could celebrate Christmas in a relaxed manner.

"We must now set the course jointly, otherwise there is a danger that it could get out of control," he said.

Söder is calling for the wider usage of masks, including compulsory wearing in elevators, while celebrations should be smaller and more controlled.

Germany has experienced relatively low infection and death rates in comparison with its European neighbors, but the number of daily cases has spiked in recent weeks with Merkel warning there could be 19,200 infections per day if current trends continue.

jsi/rc (Reuters, dpa, AP)