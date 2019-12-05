Angela Merkel: 'Dedicating all my strength' to fighting climate crisis

The climate crisis, the digitalization of the labor market, and European solidarity on migration formed the main themes of Chancellor Angela Merkel's traditional New Year's address, to be broadcast on Tuesday evening.

But the scale of these challenges was no reason to be discouraged, the chancellor insisted, in a speech that strived for an optimistic tone to begin both the New Year and the new decade.

The 65-year-old chancellor added that while she would not live long enough to witness all the consequences of the climate crisis, global warming was real, man-made, and a threat. "So we must do all that is humanly possible to combat this challenge to humanity," she said. "There is still time."

"It's our children and grandchildren who will have to live with the consequences of what we do now, or fail to do," she added. "That's why I'm dedicating all my strength to making sure Germany does its part — ecologically, economically, socially — to come to grips with climate change."

Merkel argued that her government's climate protection legislation, finally passed by parliament in amended form just before Christmas, would provide the framework for Germany's contribution to tackling the climate crisis. Nevertheless, many environmental groups have said the bill is desperately inadequate, and Merkel's center-left coalition partners, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), have signaled an intention to renegotiate some of the measures.

Yet Merkel herself defended the "climate package," even as she acknowledged the criticism.

'We need new answers'

The changes to the labor market were also addressed in the brief but wide-ranging speech, in which Merkel said the ever-expanding power of digitized, automated labor meant that society needed "new answers."

Merkel said Germans would need "more courage than ever" to face the challenges of the coming decade, but added that the values set out in the German constitution and the "principles of a social market economy" would sustain the country.

Alluding to the first line of the constitution, Merkel said human dignity would set the boundaries for any new measures.

She added that the qualities that had always made Germans strong, including hard work and ingenuity, would provide a foundation to face the new challenges.

Strong Europe = strong Germany

On Europe, the chancellor reiterated a line that has become familiar throughout her chancellorship, now the second-longest in the country's post-war history: that Germany needs a strong Europe to thrive.

The reference led Merkel to address the ongoing plight of refugees, and migration to Europe from Africa, which is likely to continue. Here, she argued that the answer lay in helping to build a more stable Africa.

"Cooperation with Africa is also in our own interest," she said. "Migration and refugee crises will only diminish when people have the opportunity to have a peaceful and secure life. Only if we find political solutions to end wars will there be lasting security."

Merkel also offered a special word of thanks to local politicians, who have faced increased discrimination and abuse in the past year. Walter Lübcke, an elected official in Kassel and a member of her own Christian Democratic Union (CDU), was murdered in June by a far-right extremist.

This year's New Year's address is likely to be her last but one — and may even be her last. The next election has been scheduled for 2021, but strife in her coalition with the Social Democrats has made an election in 2020 a possibility.