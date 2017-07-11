Angela Merkel: COVID vaccines could be necessary 'for years'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said coronavirus vaccines may be needed for "many years to come."

"It's similar to the flu vaccine, where you re-vaccinate against the new mutation of the virus every time," Merkel said in Berlin after a top-level meeting on Germany's vaccination campaign on Monday.

Merkel added that her government had received the assurances it needed to renew a promise to offer all Germans a coronavirus vaccination by the end of the summer.

The "statement that we will be able to offer every citizen a vaccination by the end of the third quarter" can be maintained, the chancellor said. This promise was possible despite delays to some deliveries, she said, because the government had received reassurances about the vaccine stocks that would arrive per quarter.

This pledge applied, Merkel said, even if — contrary to expectations — the two pharmaceutical manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and CureVac did not receive approval for the vaccines they have developed. Should those firms be added, there would be a larger supply.

Merkel announced that the federal and state governments were proposing a "national vaccination plan" to streamline the immunization process.

Merkel said there were various reasons for the slower pace of vaccination in Germany compared to other countries. They included a relatively limited production capacity compared with the US, and the fact that the EU had spent a long time negotiating liability issues.

In addition, the bloc had not opted for emergency approval of vaccines. "For good reasons," she said. "After all, this is also about trust."

The chancellor and the country's 16 state premiers had met on Monday to discuss possible improvements to the country's vaccination program.

Several federal ministers, and representatives of both the vaccine manufacturers and the European Commission took part in a videoconference. Several state premiers had demanded clarity on both the quantity and timing of vaccine deliveries, following widespread confusion.

Vaccine boost for Germany and the EU

German firm BioNTech and US company Pfizer have promised to deliver up to 75 million more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU in the second quarter of 2021, the company's head Sierk Poetting wrote in a statement on Monday.

BioNTech-Pfizer now plan to manufacture around 2 billion doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year. This is up from the planned initial 1.3 billion.

Another German company,Bayer, is set to extend its current partnership with CureVac to include manufacturing of the smaller firm's mRNA vaccine against coronavirus in 2022.

"Following discussions with the German government, it has become clear that current manufacturing capacities for vaccines need to be increased, particularly for potential variants of the SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19] virus," Stefan Oelrich, president of Bayer's pharmaceuticals division, told reporters.

The company wants to produce 160 million doses in the first 12 months.

Limited expectations for short term

Ahead of the meeting, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Germans should limit their expectations for the time being.

The realistic assessment, he said, was that there would be a shortage of vaccines for several more weeks. Real progress was more likely in the second quarter of the year, he said.

Spahn added that procurement, production and scheduling, were all areas where "things can be done even better."

Meanwhile, North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Armin Laschet had a similar assessment and called for stocktaking on improvements in COVID-19 vaccination in Germany to be "realistic."

Laschet, recently elected leader of Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), cautioned against the idea that vaccine production could be ramped up in only a week.

For Germany to meet its promise to vaccinate everyone by the end of the summer, the country would "have to make a great effort," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Süddeutsche Zeitung on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious disease control and prevention has reported 5,608 new infections and 175 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The current seven-day coronavirus incidence, which records new cases per 100,000 within the time period, is now at 91 cases. Germany wants to get that infection rate down to below 50.

Living in the age of COVID-19 Collective physical distancing Singapore has recorded very low coronavirus infection rates since October. Observers have credited the Southeast Asian city-state for keeping the virus in check by closely monitoring its citizens, in part with a mandatory tracing app. The decline in infections means locals can visit open-air cinemas — provided physical distancing is observed.

Living in the age of COVID-19 Anxiety rife in South Africa South Africa is the African country worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. This patient in a hospital near Cape Town is one of 1.4 million citizens who have been infected with COVID-19. A novel coronavirus variant, known as B.1.351 or 501Y.V2, has only increased anxiety. Just like the new British virus variant, this South African mutation is thought to be highly contagious.

Living in the age of COVID-19 'Social distancing in the sun' With summer temperatures soaring, many Australians have been able to enjoy a refreshing swim in the ocean. Signs have been put up to remind beachgoers to stay distanced while enjoying the sun, in an effort to prevent a new spike in infections. Australia has seen its number of new cases drop considerably since September.

Living in the age of COVID-19 Pain of those left behind Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, cries at her mother's grave in the Brazilian city of Manaus — Andrea dos Reis Brasao died at the age of only 39. She is one of the countless COVID-19 victims in the city, which has run out of oxygen to treat virus patients. Many people blame far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for the country's grim situation. More than 221,000 people have died in Brazil of the virus.

Living in the age of COVID-19 Better safe than sorry? In Hong Kong, authorities have cordoned off entire neighborhoods without warning in response to a sudden rise in infections. The city — a special administrative region of China — has imposed similarly draconian measures to contain the virus outbreak as those in force in mainland China. Until recently, infection rates here were very low.

Living in the age of COVID-19 Rocking out in your own bubble American rock band The Flaming Lips have come up with a way to stage physically distanced concerts: at a recent show in Oklahoma City, audience members were asked to climb into inflatable, plastic spheres. This way, they could rock out while safely insulated in their own private bubbles. The crowd could even hold up frontman Wayne Coyne as he dove from the stage.

Living in the age of COVID-19 Churches turned vaccination centers With many churches currently shut due to the pandemic, places of worship are being transformed into emergency vaccination centers — like here at Lichfield Cathedral, near Birmingham, England. Unlike EU member states currently facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the UK has received a steady supply of doses.

Living in the age of COVID-19 Light at the end of the tunnel Amy Ezzat prepares a vaccine dose-shaped cake to be distributed among COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at a Cairo hospital. Egypt has struggled to get its countrywide inoculation campaign up and running. Yet for many, the prospect of getting a coronavirus jab gives them a sense of tremendous sense of hope. Author: Ines Eisele



