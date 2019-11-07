 Angela Merkel condemns Macron′s ′drastic words′ on NATO | News | DW | 07.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Angela Merkel condemns Macron's 'drastic words' on NATO

After claims by the French president that NATO is "brain dead," German Chancellor Merkel said the military alliance is far from needing life support. She called NATO the cornerstone of German security.

Deutschland | PK von Angela Merkel und Jens Stoltenberg (Reuters/F. Bensch)

Both NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reinforced the importance of Germany's role in the transatlantic alliance after a meeting to discuss German defense and other issues on Thursday in Berlin.

Stoltenberg described Germany as "at the heart of NATO," while Merkel said NATO was the "cornerstone of security" for Germany.

Merkel also condemned comments by French President Emmanual Macron made earlier on Thursday. He described NATO as "brain dead," drawing special attention to the changing role of the United States within NATO.

Merkel described Macron's statement as "drastic words" that she did not agree with, and she reconfirmed Germany's commitment to its role within NATO. "Such a sweeping attack is not necessary," she said.

Read more: Opinion: More money won't alone fix Germany's military woes

Watch video 01:35

NATO coming under increasing strain

Merkel: NATO must 'remain on speaking terms' with Turkey

When asked about the controversy surrounding Turkey's role in NATO given recent military action in Syria, the German chancellor suggested that throwing Turkey out of the alliance would achieve little.

"We have to foster dialogue and remain on speaking terms," she told reporters. Stoltenberg also expressed a desire for unity in troubled times, saying "We have to stand together."

Stoltenberg also welcomed the news that Germany will increase its military spending. He met with German Defense Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to discuss this increase earlier on Thursday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, a potential successor to Merkel, said Germany should set up a national security council to "do even more" in terms of defense.

Read more: Majority of Germans want Turkey kicked out of NATO: survey

Watch video 02:12

NATO meets as Russia and Turkey partner in Syria

Stoltenberg: US distance from NATO would 'divide Europe'

The role and relevance of NATO have come under fire recently given US President Donald Trump's threat to "moderate" the US commitment to NATO should the alliance's members fail to meet a defense spending target of 2% of GDP.

"The reunification of Germany and Europe would have been impossible without the United States' security guarantee," said Stoltenberg earlier on Thursday. "Any attempt to distance Europe from North America will not only weaken the transatlantic alliance, it also risks dividing Europe itself."

Stoltenberg has previously been credited with keeping a skeptical Trump onside in NATO.

Stoltenberg is visiting Berlin to attend events linked to the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

  • Trump speaks into a microphone (picture-alliance/Zumapress/J. Torres)

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Trump on NATO: A war of words

    Even before taking office, US President Donald Trump's relationship with NATO has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. He has disparaged the trans-Atlantic alliance, once describing it as "obsolete" and a relic of the Cold War. Here are Trump's most memorable quotes about the military alliance, even if they are at times false.

  • Fighter jets from Portugal and Canada take part in a policing mission in Lithuanian airspace

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Days of the Soviet Union'

    While on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump made clear that he saw NATO as a relic of the Cold War. "You know, we're dealing with NATO from the days of the Soviet Union, which no longer exists. We need to either transition into terror or we need something else." But his remarks didn't account for how the alliance backed the US well after the collapse of the Soviet Union, especially in Afghanistan.

  • US President Donald Trump passes German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Germany owes vast sums'

    Trump has made defense spending his main talking point on NATO. But he has falsely accused member states of owing money to Washington, saying: "Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO, and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany." The problem is NATO doesn't work like that. No money is owed to the alliance for defense or otherwise.

  • Military helicopters operate during a NATO drill

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Obsolete'

    Days before his inauguration, Trump caught NATO members off guard when he claimed the alliance was "obsolete" and threatened to withdraw support. "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems: Number one, it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago." Months later, he retracted his statement, citing changes within the alliance. "Now they fight terrorism," he said.

  • US President Donald Trump pouts

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Doesn't sound very smart'

    Trump had tended to lump trade between US allies with how much Washington spends on defense. "We are spending a fortune on military in order to lose $800 billion (in trade losses). That doesn't sound very smart to me," Trump said. The problem is that while NATO members have agreed to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense, the alliance has nothing to do with international trade.

  • US Army soldiers in NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'We are the schmucks'

    During a 2018 rally in Montana, Trump hit out at European allies, saying: "They want (us) to protect against Russia, and yet they pay billions of dollars to Russia, and we're the schmucks paying for the whole thing." Trump was referring to Russia as Europe's primary source for oil and natural gas, but he created a false dichotomy between energy reliance and NATO's defense spending goal.

  • US President Donald Trump pushes Montenegro premier Dusko Markovic (picture alliance/AP Photo/M.Dunham)

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Montenegro 'may get aggressive and congratulations, you're in World War III'

    In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked why the US should jump the defense of NATO ally Montenegro in the event of an attack. The president said he'd asked himself the same question, appearing undermine the military alliance's collective defense clause. Trump went on to describe Montenegrins as a "very strong" and "very aggressive," and that that aggression risked starting World War III.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


ed/sms (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

France's Macron laments 'brain death of NATO'

The French president has urged European allies to "wake up" and reassess the reality of what NATO is in the Trump era. When asked whether he still believed in collective defense, he said: "I don't know." (07.11.2019)  

Germany must play active military role, says defense minister

The Bundeswehr should be deployed proactively abroad, the defense minister said. She has pledged to bump defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2031, which could make Germany the third largest defense spender in the world. (07.11.2019)  

Mike Pompeo tours Germany amid tense relations

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has begun an official visit to Germany. Relations between the NATO allies are at a low, but an recent announcement by one of Angela Merkel's ministers seemed to nod to US complaints. (07.11.2019)  

NATO's Stoltenberg acknowledges 'different views' on Syria

The military alliance has concluded a meeting focused in large part on the conflict in Syria and the security situation in Afghanistan after elections. Jens Stoltenberg also announced new security standards for 5G. (25.10.2019)  

Majority of Germans want Turkey kicked out of NATO: survey

A new survey shows that 58% of Germans want Turkey expelled from NATO over the recent military offensive in Syria. There is even stronger German support for economic sanctions and export bans against the country. (29.10.2019)  

Opinion: More money won't alone fix Germany's military woes

Germany's new defense minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has told the Bundestag she wants a bigger defense budget. But simply throwing more money at the problem is not the solution, says DW's Nina Werkhäuser. (24.07.2019)  

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

Turkish-US relations have soured despite President Donald Trump's hosting of his "friend" President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington in May. DW traces what led to the allies having their worst spat in five decades. (09.10.2017)  

Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

From disparaging NATO member states to calling it "obsolete," US President Donald Trump has rarely said something positive about the decades-old military alliance. DW looks at the US president's most memorable quotes. (09.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

NATO coming under increasing strain  

NATO meets as Russia and Turkey partner in Syria  

Related content

Frankreich Präsident Emmanuel Macron besucht Militärmanöver

France's Macron laments 'brain death of NATO' 07.11.2019

The French president has urged European allies to "wake up" and reassess the reality of what NATO is in the Trump era. When asked whether he still believed in collective defense, he said: "I don't know."

Brüssel Treffen Nato Verteidigungsminister

NATO's Stoltenberg acknowledges 'different views' on Syria 25.10.2019

The military alliance has concluded a meeting focused in large part on the conflict in Syria and the security situation in Afghanistan after elections. Jens Stoltenberg also announced new security standards for 5G.

Deutschland | Bundeswehr | Hubschrauber CH-53GS

Germany must play active military role, says defense minister 07.11.2019

The Bundeswehr should be deployed proactively abroad, the defense minister said. She has pledged to bump defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2031, which could make Germany the third largest defense spender in the world.

Advertisement