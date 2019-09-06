Angela Merkel calls for quick end to US-China trade row

At the onset of her meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the ongoing trade spat between China and the US, and the ensuing tit-for-tat tariffs, has had an adverse effect on other countries as well.

The German economy is on the brink of recession after contracting in the second quarter of the year due to weakened exports. At the same time, the Chinese economy is growing at the slowest pace in almost three decades, as it reels from US tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of goods.

Merkel, who is leading a large business delegation to Beijing, also said she hoped an EU-China investment agreement would be finalized soon.

Investment issues

Over the past year, Germany and the European Union have both tightened their rules for screening foreign investment, leading to accusations of protectionism by Beijing.

An EU-China investment deal would remove some of the hurdles and is sought out by both Europe and China.

China hopes Germany will accept more Chinese companies and loosen export rules for certain goods, said Chinese Premier Li. He also stressed that China will open up its economy even more.

Merkel said Germany is open for Chinese investment and welcomes all Chinese firms to invest in the country. But the chancellor said Berlin scrutinizes investments in certain strategic sectors and critical infrastructure.

