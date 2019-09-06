Angela Merkel calls for peaceful resolution in Hong Kong

At the start of her meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the ongoing trade spat between China and the US, and the ensuing tit-for-tat tariffs, has had an adverse effect on other countries as well.

The German economy is on the brink of recession after contracting in the second quarter of the year due to weakened exports. At the same time, the Chinese economy is growing at the slowest pace in almost three decades, as it reels from US tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of goods.

Merkel, who is leading a large business delegation to Beijing, also said she hoped an EU-China investment agreement would be finalized soon.

Besides trade, human rights and the current protests in Hong Kong also feature prominently on her agenda.

Merkel said she discussed Hong Kong with Premier Li and that there needed to be a peaceful solution for the city. Li said Beijing wanted to prevent unrest in the former British colony, which has been convulsed by protests in the past few weeks.

Investment issues

Over the past year, Germany and the European Union have both tightened their rules for screening foreign investment, leading to accusations of protectionism by Beijing.

An EU-China investment deal would remove some of the hurdles and is sought by both Europe and China.

China hopes Germany will accept more Chinese companies and loosen export rules for certain goods, said Chinese Premier Li. He also stressed that China will open up its economy even more.

Merkel said Germany is open for Chinese investment and welcomed all Chinese firms to invest in the country. But the chancellor said Berlin scrutinizes investments in certain strategic sectors and critical infrastructure.

Talking human rights

Earlier on Friday, Merkel was received with military honors by Li at the Great Hall of the People. The two leaders sat during the ceremony after Merkel earlier this year experienced repeated bouts of shaking in similar instances. Li stood during the Chinese anthem.

Later in the day, Merkel is set to take part in talks at the China-Germany Economic Advisory Committee, a platform for business leaders and politicians.

She will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for dinner before continuing on to Wuhan on Saturday to meet with business representatives and students from Huazhong University.

sri/rt (dpa, Reuters)

