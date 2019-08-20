Angela Merkel, Boris Johnson agree on Brexit goal, but not how to reach it

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met in Berlin on Wednesday and discussed a way forward on Britain's exit from the EU.

In his first trip abroad since becoming prime minister in July, Johnson repeated his call for EU leaders to reopen Brexit negotiations in order to avoid the UK leaving the bloc without a deal on October 31. The European Union has repeatedly said it will not renegotiate the Brexit agreement it signed with the UK.

What did they say?

- Merkel said Germany welcomes a negotiated Brexit, but she added that the country is prepared for a no-deal British exit from the EU.

- Johnson said the UK cannot accept the current withdrawal agreement that "divides the UK" or "locks" it into EU law.

Read more: Brexit: Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel to face off over stalemate

Backstop remains an issue

The main sticking point in negotiations is the so-called Irish backstop, which requires both sides to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which is and will remain a member of the European Union. Johnson has called for the EU to scrap the backstop requirement. The EU and the Republic of Ireland have refused to drop the arrangement.

Johnson said Wednesday that the backstop plan has "grave defects" and that it has to go. Merkel said that if a better solution the Northern Irish border issue was found, the backstop would no longer be necessary. Johnson said: "we need to remove it and work on the alternative arrangements."

Read more: Northern Ireland: Blast targets police near border

Johnson's government fears that the backstop could keep the UK too closely tied to the EU.

Brexit: Deal or no deal

After meeting with Merkel, Johnson is scheduled for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an unnamed French official said that a no-deal Brexit has become the "most likely" scenario and that Britain would be responsible for paying the withdrawal bill amounting to €43 billion (£39 billion, $47 billion).

Johnson has warned EU leaders that Brexit cannot be stopped by the British Parliament and he has repeatedly emphasized thathe will lead Britain out of the EU, with or without a deal in place. Johnson reaffirmed this ahead of the trip with a tweet: "we're going to leave the EU on October 31st and make this country the best in the world to live in."

The Brexit deal agreed to under Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, was rejected three times by the British Parliament. EU leaders have said that the deal is final and they do not want to reopen negotiations.

Watch video 00:34 How do Germans think Brexit will pan out?

wmr/sms (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)