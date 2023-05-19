  1. Skip to content
A black and white photo of Andy Rourke in New York in October 2012. He has close-cropped hair and is wearing black-rimmed glasses and a black leather jacket.
Andy Rourke's melodic bass style helped define the Smiths' sound Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
MusicUnited Kingdom

Andy Rourke, the Smiths' bassist, dies aged 59

Tanya Ott
15 minutes ago

Former bandmates and fellow musicians have been paying tribute to the musical influence of Rourke, who died from pancreatic cancer.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RZBQ

Andy Rourke, bassist for the influential British band the Smiths, has died at the age of 59. His friend and former bandmate, guitarist Johnny Marr, announced his death from pancreatic cancer on social media.

Indie darlings

Rourke was born in Manchester, England in 1964, and started playing acoustic guitar at the age of seven. At 11, he became close friends with Johnny Marr, and the two began playing music together. It was Marr who brought him on board to join the Smiths, led by singer Morrissey, after the band's first gig in 1982.

Picture of the four band members of the Smiths in the 1980s, L-R: Mike Joyce, Morrissey, Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke.
Bassist Andy Rourke (far right) was key to the Smiths' hugely influential sound.Image: LFI/IMAGO

Rourke's often melodic bass style, along with Marr's chiming guitar chords, was key to the Smiths' distinctive sound, which saw them quickly gaining success, both in the UK and abroad. Completed by drummer Mike Joyce, their fusion of 1960s-inspired rock and post-punk set them apart from the synth-pop that dominated the charts at the time. But perhaps more important than the band's chart successes was the fierce devotion they inspired in their fans, drawn to the Smiths' outsider image.

Addiction and bankruptcy

Rourke developed an addiction to heroin in the 1980s, leading to his being arrested for possession and fired from the band in 1986, only to rejoin two weeks before the release of their third studio album, "The Queen is Dead.” After Marr left the Smiths and the band split in 1987, Rourke continued to play with Morrissey on some of his solo releases, which he later said felt like a betrayal of his friend Marr. Rourke also worked with other recording artists, such as Sinead O'Connor, The Pretenders, and Badly Drawn Boy.

Rourke continued to struggle with heroin addiction, which led him into financial difficulties. He sued Morrissey and Marr over royalties in 1989, eventually winning a settlement in 1996. But he soon ran through that money and was declared bankrupt in 1999.

Andy Rourke DJing at party in New York in 2014. He is wearing tinted glasses and a black leather jacket, with neon green headphones around his neck, leaning over a DJ mixing desk.
Rourke branched out into DJ gigs later in lifeImage: Diane Bondareff/AP Images/picture alliance

He continued to play music, collaborating with members of New Order and The Cranberries, as well as working as a radio and club DJ. Johnny Marr also posted on social media that the last time Andy Rourke played live was with Marr and his band at Madison Square Garden in September 2022, saying that it was "a matter of personal pride and sadness.” 

 

Rourke's fellow musicians have been paying tribute to the bassist, highlighting his influence.

Rourke is survived by his wife, video editor Francesca Mor.

Edited by: Brenda Haas

G7 leaders participate in a wreath laying ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, on May 19, 2023

G7 nations unveil new sanctions against Russia

Conflicts2 hours ago
