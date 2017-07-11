Andrew Cuomo resigns following sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced during a televised address Tuesday that he was resigning from his position after allegations of sexual harassment.

What did Cuomo say?

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," he said during the speech.

An inquiry by the New York Attorney General Letitia James had found that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women. He still denied that he had acted inappropriately during the address.

The New York governor had been accused of reaching under the shirt and groping the breasts of a former aide last year while they were in the governor mansion in the state's capital, Albany.

Nine of the 11 accusers were state employees who accused Cuomo of either inappropriate touching or making lewd remarks.

A lawyer for two of the accusers said her clients were "vindicated and relieved that Cuomo will no longer be in a position of power over anyone."

New York to have first-ever female governor

Cuomo said his resignation will come into effect in 14 days.

He will be replaced in the role by New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. The 62-year-old will be the state's first-ever female governor.

Hochul said she agreed with Cuomo's move to step down, calling the decision "in the best interest of New Yorkers."

President Joe Biden, along with other national and New York Democratic Party leaders, had previously called on Cuomo to resign.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden did not receive advance notice of the resignation.

Cuomo once lauded for coronavirus response

Cuomo, who is in his third term in office, received positive media attention last year and an Emmy award for his press conferences during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The New York governor also wrote a book about his leadership during the health crisis.

Cuomo's press briefings were a sharp contrast to those of former President Donald Trump, who frequently downplayed the virus at the beginning of the pandemic and contradicted health experts.

Yet, Cuomo also faced criticism for a controversial policy of putting coronavirus patients in nursing homes and feuded with New York Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim over the practice.

Cuomo also had a contentious relationship with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories," de Blasio said in response to Cuomo stepping down. "It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it's for the good of all New York."

Cuomo previously served as New York's attorney general and US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Democratic President Bill Clinton. He landed his first term as New York's governor in November 2010.

Cuomo's father, Mario Cuomo, also served as New York's governor in the 1980's and 1990's. His brother Chris Cuomo is an anchor at news outlet CNN.

wd/wmr (Reuters, AP)