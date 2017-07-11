Andrew Cuomo resigns following sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced during a televised address Tuesday that he was resigning from his position after allegations of sexual harassment.

What did Cuomo say?

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," he said during the speech.

An inquiry by the New York Attorney General Letitia James had found that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women. He still denied that he had acted inappropriately during the address.

The New York governor had been accused of reaching under the shirt and groping the breasts of a former aide last year while they were in the governor mansion in the state's capital, Albany.

Cuomo said his resignation will come into effect in 14 days.

He will be replaced in the role by New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. The 62-year-old will be the state's first-ever female governor.

Hochul said she agreed with Cuomo's move to step down, calling the decision "in the best interest of New Yorkers."

President Joe Biden, along with other national and New York Democratic Party leaders, had previously called on Cuomo to resign.

Cuomo once lauded for coronavirus response

Cuomo, who is in his third term in office, received positive media attention last year and an Emmy award for his press conferences during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The New York governor also wrote a book about his leadership during the health crisis.

Cuomo's press briefings were a sharp contrast to those of former President Donald Trump, who frequently downplayed the virus at the beginning of the pandemic and contradicted health experts.

Yet, Cuomo also faced criticism for a controversial policy of putting coronavirus patients in nursing homes and feuded with New York Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim over the practice.

Cuomo also had a contentious relationship with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Cuomo previously served as New York's attorney general and US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Democratic President Bill Clinton. He landed his first term as New York's governor in November 2010.

Cuomo's father, Mario Cuomo, also served as New York's governor in the 1980's and 1990's. His brother Chris Cuomo is an anchor at news outlet CNN.

