Kommentarbild von Andreas Sten-Ziemons
Image: Slawa Smagin

Andreas Sten-Ziemons

Editor and reporter with an enthusiasm for sport and a passion for basketball, F1 and show jumping

Andreas Sten-Ziemons, a half-trained doctor and fully qualified sports scientist, has worked for DW since 2006 and for the sports department since 2008.

A "child" of the Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) in Cologne, where he worked during his time as a student, Andreas came to Deutsche Welle as a trainee after the 2006 World Cup in Germany. During the so-called "summer fairy tale," he worked for the World Cup team at the ARD's Sportschau program.

Growing up near the Dutch border in western Germany, he studied medicine at the Rhineland-Westphalian University of Applied Sciences in Aachen up to the first state examination before completing a degree in sports science at the German Sport University Cologne. He also studied media science at the Agder University College in Kristiansand, Norway.

At DW, his path lead him quickly to the sports department, where he moderated and produced radio reports and wrote for the online website. In addition to sports, Andreas also freelanced for DW's science department and Europe program. Since 2013, he has been a permanent staff editor in the sports department.

His main interests, apart from the inevitable football, are basketball, Formula One and equestrian sports — show jumping being his preferred discipline. Alongside his work at DW, Andreas worked for the WDR program "Sport inside," which won a German Television Award in 2013.

Stories by Andreas Sten-Ziemons

Hayley Wickenheiser

Breaking down barriers: Pioneers of women's sport

Breaking down barriers: Pioneers of women's sport

Many high-profile female athletes have shaken up the male-dominated sporting establishment over the years.
SportsMarch 7, 202315 images
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Is the Bundesliga still a 'big league'?

Is the Bundesliga still a 'big league'?

German football can't compete financially with the Premier League, but it has plenty of other things to offer.
SoccerFebruary 3, 2023
A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Some Russian and Belarusian athletes may be a step closer to being allowed to return to international competition.
SportsJanuary 26, 2023
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Japan v Spanien

World Cup 2022: Japan and South Korea primed for key clashes

World Cup 2022: Japan and South Korea primed for key clashes

Japan and South Korea go into the last 16 with confidence after impressive campaigns so far.
SoccerDecember 4, 2022
Max Verstappen celebrates his win in USA

'Mad Max' evolves into Formula One world champion

'Mad Max' evolves into Formula One world champion

F1's latest world champion Max Verstappen has developed into a top driver, as his stunning win in Abu Dhabi proves.
SportsDecember 12, 2021
The Beijing 2022 Winter Games logo

2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing: 100 days to go

2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing: 100 days to go

The 2022 Winter Olympics in China's capital will be a special Games as a result of the pandemic.
SportsOctober 27, 2021
