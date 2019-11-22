Andreas Ottensamer at the Schwetzingen Festival

The adventurous clarinetist was a perfect fit for the most recent Schwetzingen festival and its motto "Neuland," which means "Fresh Territory" or "New Country."
This time, selections from the Schwetzingen Festival, where clarinetist Andreas Ottensamer was artist in residence.
Part one:
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in D Major for Strings, K. 136
Johann Stamitz
Clarinet concerto in B-flat Major
Performed by:
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet
Vienna Virtuosos
Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Rococo Theater of Schwetzingen Palace on May 21, 2019
Felix Mendelssohn
Songs without words, adapted for clarinet and piano by Andreas Ottensamer
Performed by:
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet
Julien Quentin, piano
Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Mozart Hall of Schwetzingen Palace on May 23, 2019
Aram Khatchaturian
Trio for clarinet, violin and piano
Performed by:
Barnabàs Kelemen, violin
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet
Julien Quentin, piano
Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Old Wool Factory in Schwetzingen on May 24, 2019
Part two:
From classical to modern music and jazz: clarinetist Andreas Ottensamer likes to try out new things.
Carl Reinecke
Trio in B-flat Major for clarinet, horn and piano, op. 274, fourth movement
performed by:
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet
Paolo Mendes, horn
Julien Quentin, piano
Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Mozart Hall of Schwetzingen Palace on May 23, 2019
Maurice Ravel
Tzigane
Joseph Horovitz
Sonatina for clarinet and piano
performed by:
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet
Barnabàs Kelemen, violin
Julien Quentin, piano
Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Old Wool Factory in Schwetzingen on May 24, 2019
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony No. 7 in D Minor for strings
performed by:
Vienna Virtuosos
Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Rococo Theater of Schwetzingen Palace on May 21, 2019
