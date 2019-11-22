 Andreas Ottensamer at the Schwetzingen Festival | Music | DW | 20.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Andreas Ottensamer at the Schwetzingen Festival

The adventurous clarinetist was a perfect fit for the most recent Schwetzingen festival and its motto "Neuland," which means "Fresh Territory" or "New Country."

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Ottensamer in Schwetingen, part one

Concert Hour is your ticket to the German classical music festival scene. From the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival, the Bachfest in Leipzig and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, we have the picks of the season: two hours of music renewed every two weeks.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This time, selections from the Schwetzingen Festival, where clarinetist Andreas Ottensamer was artist in residence.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Ottensamer in Schwetingen, part two

Part one:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in D Major for Strings, K. 136 
Johann Stamitz 
Clarinet concerto in B-flat Major 

Performed by:
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet 
Vienna Virtuosos

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Rococo Theater of Schwetzingen Palace on May 21, 2019 

Felix Mendelssohn 
Songs without words, adapted for clarinet and piano by Andreas Ottensamer 

Performed by:
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet
Julien Quentin, piano

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Mozart Hall of Schwetzingen Palace on May 23, 2019 

Aram Khatchaturian 
Trio for clarinet, violin and piano 
Performed by:
Barnabàs Kelemen, violin
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet 
Julien Quentin, piano

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Old Wool Factory in Schwetzingen on May 24, 2019

Schwetzingen Castle, pink four storey structure with rounded roofs behind a garden with sprinklers (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Schwetzingen Castle

Part two:

From classical to modern music and jazz: clarinetist Andreas Ottensamer likes to try out new things. 

Carl Reinecke 
Trio in B-flat Major for clarinet, horn and piano, op. 274, fourth movement

performed by:
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet
Paolo Mendes, horn
Julien Quentin, piano

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Mozart Hall of Schwetzingen Palace on May 23, 2019

Der österreichische Klarinettist Andreas Ottensamer. (Anatol Kotte/Mercury Classics/DG)

 

Maurice Ravel 
Tzigane 

Joseph Horovitz 
Sonatina for clarinet and piano 

performed by:
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet 
Barnabàs Kelemen, violin
Julien Quentin, piano

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Old Wool Factory in Schwetzingen on May 24, 2019 

Felix Mendelssohn 
Symphony No. 7 in D Minor for strings 

performed by:
Vienna Virtuosos

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Rococo Theater of Schwetzingen Palace on May 21, 2019 

DW recommends

When worlds of sound merge: Listen to the Campus Concert 2019

South Africa was in focus at this year's Campus Project of DW and the Beethovenfest. You can hear the hear the strongly applauded program right here. (19.09.2019)  

Debut with the Berlin Philharmonic: Santtu-Matias Rouvali

A young conductor on the way up, and yet another musician from the small country of Finland to rock the world of classical music: Santtu-Matias Rouvali just had his first performance with the Berlin Philharmonic. (22.09.2019)  

The power woman of classical music: Clara Schumann

Two centuries after her birth, the composer, critic, impresario, pianist, celebrity, mother and Robert Schumann's wife — and not necessarily in that order — is recognized as a 19th century power woman. (13.09.2019)  

What classical music and Rammstein have in common

The German shock rockers might seem stylistically light years away from classical music — but only at first glance. Take a closer look, and listen, and you'll hear intrinsic similarities, says DW's Rick Fulker. (05.08.2019)  

'Tannhäuser' at the Bayreuth Festival Theater: A play within a play, inside and outside

What is the nature of love? The central question posed in the story line of Richard Wagner's opera "Tannhäuser" is vividly related in the new production opening this year's Bayreuth opera festival. (26.07.2019)  

Bayreuth 2019: A very good year – even without Netrebko

With a successful staging, a spectacular re-casting, a difficult primadonna, and an overbooked conductor — it was a colorful season at the Bayreuth Festival. (27.08.2019)  

The cello saved her life: Anita Lasker-Wallfisch

The cellist was deported to Auschwitz, then to Bergen-Belsen. Following her career in music, the Holocaust survivor started speaking out about the Nazi atrocities. She is now honored with a prestigious German award. (03.09.2019)  

Trifonov performs Trifonov in Wiesbaden

Already hailed as one of the major pianists of the 21st century, the Russian multi-talent gave a powerful rendition of his own piano concerto at the Rheingau Music Festival. (17.07.2019)  

Berlin in Petrenko fever: His inaugural concert with the Berlin Philharmonic

Four years ago, Kirill Petrenko was elected principal conductor of the orchestra, one steeped in tradition. At his first official concert in that function, the Russian-born maestro gave a sample of what is in store. (24.08.2019)  

Joseph Haydn teams up with Nelson Mandela at the Rheingau Music Festival

A mass composition by Haydn interspersed with South African freedom songs? As part of the "Long Walk to Freedom" program at Rheingau, a youth orchestra from South Africa delivers an emphatic yes. (08.07.2019)  

Searching for music's genome in 'The Brahms Code'

Probing the music of Johannes Brahms together with star maestro Paavo Järvi and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie, a new DW music documentary turns out to be a challenge and an adventure. (08.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Ottensamer in Schwetingen, part one  

Concert Hour: Ottensamer in Schwetingen, part two  

Related content

Bonn - Beethovenhaus

Concert Hour visits the Beethoven Week 22.11.2019

The city of Bonn not only has a Beethovenfest but also a Beethoven Week, and both salute the composer born there.

Pressebilder Film Beethovens Neunte von Christian Berger | Tan Dun

Beethoven: Celebrated across the globe 17.12.2019

In 2020, the world will be celebrating the famous classical music composer, Ludwig van Beethoven, with exciting projects and orchestras big and small.

Ausstellung Beethoven – Welt.Bürger.Musik in der Bundeskunsthalle

Germany prepares to celebrate Beethoven year 14.12.2019

Germany is organizing big celebrations to commemorate the 250th birth anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven. Hundreds of music concerts and exhibitions are planned, and the government even views it as a "national duty."

Advertisement

Film

USA 77. Golden Globes | 1917 (Reuters/NBC Universal/P. Drinkwater)

Golden Globe winners

With the winners selected by about 90 foreign film journalists, the Golden Globe is second only to the Oscar as the most important film award in the US. The nominations — and the winners — included some surprises.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

A Cheer for Humboldt!

German historian Andrea Wulf is THE expert on Alexander von Humboldt. Our conversation with her was like a homage to the great adventurer and polymath!  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

A German-South African Collaboration

African vocal music meets traditional European song - the Beethovenfest's Campus Project provides the stage! The result is an incomparable concert and new friendships across all borders.  

News

Tate Modern in London

Man charged over damaged Picasso in London gallery

The 20-year-old suspect is in custody after allegedly ripping the painting worth 20 million pounds. The incident occurred at London's famous Tate Modern gallery.  

Digital Culture

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (picture-alliance/TT/J. Gow)

What Germans googled the most in 2019

Germans once again turned to Google to answer their burning questions in 2019. Here are some of the top internet searches across categories including political news, deaths, "what is," "how to" and personalities.  