Andreas Ottensamer at the Schwetzingen Festival

Concert Hour is your ticket to the German classical music festival scene. From the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival, the Bachfest in Leipzig and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, we have the picks of the season: two hours of music renewed every two weeks.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This time, selections from the Schwetzingen Festival, where clarinetist Andreas Ottensamer was artist in residence.

Listen to audio 54:59 Concert Hour: Ottensamer in Schwetingen, part two

Part one:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Divertimento in D Major for Strings, K. 136

Johann Stamitz

Clarinet concerto in B-flat Major

Performed by:

Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet

Vienna Virtuosos

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Rococo Theater of Schwetzingen Palace on May 21, 2019

Felix Mendelssohn

Songs without words, adapted for clarinet and piano by Andreas Ottensamer

Performed by:

Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet

Julien Quentin, piano

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Mozart Hall of Schwetzingen Palace on May 23, 2019

Aram Khatchaturian

Trio for clarinet, violin and piano

Performed by:

Barnabàs Kelemen, violin

Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet

Julien Quentin, piano

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Old Wool Factory in Schwetzingen on May 24, 2019

Schwetzingen Castle

Part two:

From classical to modern music and jazz: clarinetist Andreas Ottensamer likes to try out new things.

Carl Reinecke

Trio in B-flat Major for clarinet, horn and piano, op. 274, fourth movement

performed by:

Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet

Paolo Mendes, horn

Julien Quentin, piano

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Mozart Hall of Schwetzingen Palace on May 23, 2019

Maurice Ravel

Tzigane

Joseph Horovitz

Sonatina for clarinet and piano

performed by:

Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet

Barnabàs Kelemen, violin

Julien Quentin, piano

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Old Wool Factory in Schwetzingen on May 24, 2019

Felix Mendelssohn

Symphony No. 7 in D Minor for strings

performed by:

Vienna Virtuosos

Recorded by Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden (SWR) in the Rococo Theater of Schwetzingen Palace on May 21, 2019