Andreas Becker
Business editor with a focus on world trade, monetary policy and globalization. He also hosts a weekly business podcast and is one of the brains behind the investigative podcast series "Cannabis Cowboys."
Andreas is always aiming to link abstract ideas with concrete stories. The challenge is to hook up studies, conferences or issues around the likes of the IMF, the World Bank or the ECB with concrete stories of people coping in a globalized world, be they engineers in Germany, cotton farmers in Benin or rice farmers in India.
Andreas studied journalism, American studies and economics in Dortmund and Bordeaux, France.
Show full bio