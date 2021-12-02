Andrea Sestini Hlavackova on the IOC and her former doubles partner Peng Shuai

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The governing body of women's tennis took the decision after Peng made an allegation of sexual abuse against a Chinese official. WTA chairman Steve Simon said he worried about player safety at tournaments in China.
Peng Shuai disappeared on November 2 after posting a message on social media alleging that a top Chinese official had sexually assaulted her. She re-appeared two weeks later, but concerns about her safety remain.
China insists that the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai is being "maliciously hyped up." The Chinese player was not seen for weeks after she accused a senior Communist Party official of sexual assault.
The US is demanding proof that Peng Shuai is safe. The Chinese tennis player went missing after making sexual assault allegations against a top Communist Party official.
