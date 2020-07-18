 Andre Schürrle retirement: World Cup winner goes out on his own honest terms | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Andre Schürrle retirement: World Cup winner goes out on his own honest terms

He's known across the world for his starring role in Germany's 2014 World Cup win. But Andre Schürrle has now retired at 29, bravely admitting that the mental demands of top level football had stopped his enjoyment.

Andre Schürrle playing for his final club, Spartak Moscow (Imago Images/S. Kivrin)

"The lows were becoming lower and the highs were fewer and further between."

Those were some of the most striking words of Andre Schürrle's retirement interview with German publication Spiegel, published on Friday. Two days before that, Borussia Dortmund had confirmed that the 29-year-old World Cup winner would leave the club a year before his contract expired after a loan spell with Spartak Moscow.

Naturally enough, as with the out-of-contract Mario Götze, who scored the World Cup winner from Schürrle's cross, speculation as to Schürrle's next club ramped up. Would he go to China? Or Turkey? Or even have one last crack at recapturing his form in the Bundesliga, where he made his name with Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen?

But, he'd had enough. Enough of the constant pressure, the criticism, the intolerance for anything outside the prescribed notions of what an athlete should be.

Intense spotlight

"The only thing that counts on the pitch is performance," he said. "Weakness and vulnerabilty must not exist at any time."

The wide forward, who also had a spell at Chelsea, where he won the Premier League title, had endured a tough time on the field of late, with the disappointing spell in Russia following a similarly patchy spell back in England with Fulham. With such a high reputation came high levels of media and fan criticism, and Schürrle offered a rare insight in to the effects of that on players whose humanity is sometimes lost in the maelstrom of opinions, results and gossip.

"If things aren't going well at the club and you're playing like rubbish, you don't have the courage to walk through the city," Schürrle said.

Though there will undoubtedly be plenty of footballers, and sportspeople in general, who feel similarly, it's still a rarity for such figures to make those struggles public. As Schürrle says, such admissions are often cast as weaknesses and sport often lags behind other industries in acknowledging such stresses. "You always have to play a certain role to survive in this business," he added. "Otherwise you will lose your job and not get another one."

A growing openness

In that respect, Schürrle is in a more privileged postion than most. His ability has made him enough money to be able to take such a decision, but speaking so publicly about the reasons for it remains a brave call and may well help other players to admit to struggles of their own. 

Another of Schürrle's 2014 international teammates, Per Mertesacker, opened up on similar themes shortly after his retirement and discussed the impact of the suicide of another German international, Robert Enke, on him and the regret that he and other teammate's were unable to identify the goalkeeper's depression. 

The foundation set up by Enke's wife and other such organizations have moved the conversation around mental health in football forward and it seems positive that Schürrle can now speak so openly about subjects that may have been taboo not so long ago.

Social support

Though there was the odd unsavory message on Twitter when the announcement was made, Schürrle spent the day retweeting messages of support from the clubs he played for and the German national team before writing a message thanking everyone for their support and saying how much it meant to him.

Among the retweets, was a quote from Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff: "Along with his sporting qualities, I was also struck by his insightful, yet joyful nature. Our doors will always be open for his future endeavours in life."  

While Schürrle has closed one door, others are sure to open for him in the future. Hopefully, one of those can make him happier than football did towards the end.   

  • Havertz Kai Team Bayer 04 Leverkusen (imago images/L. Perenyi)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Sancho, Götze and others end up

    Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen

    Before the coronavirus pandemic, Kai Havertz was expected to fetch north of €100 million ($109 million). Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern Munich had all expressed interest. Now? Bayern have taken themselves out of the running this year, and Leverkusen have maintained that they will not accept any "coronavirus discount" for their young star.

  • Milot Rashica (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Mueller)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Sancho, Götze and others end up

    Milot Rashica - Werder Bremen

    It seems to be all but certain that the 23-year-old Kosovan will leave Bremen at the end of the season. The only question is where he'll go. Liverpool, Leipzig and Dortmund are all seen as potential destinations. Werder's sporting director, Frank Baumann, could really use the cash Rashica should bring on the transfer market, especially if the club go down.

  • Jadon Sancho (Reuters/M. Rehle )

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Sancho, Götze and others end up

    Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

    He still has two years left on his contract in Dortmund, but there are no shortage of rumors. Sancho is probably England's most gifted player at the moment, so it's no wonder that some of the Premier League's top clubs would love to bring the 20-year-old home. Manchester United and Chelsea are thought to have the inside track. Playing in the Champions League is a priority for the youngster.

  • Mario Götze (Imago Images/Nordphoto)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Sancho, Götze and others end up

    Mario Götze - Borussia Dortmund

    The man who scored the goal that won Germany the 2014 World Cup will be out of contract in the summer, meaning Götze can leave BVB on a Bosman. During his short time at Hertha Berlin, Jürgen Klinsmann had expressed interest. There are also said to be several clubs in Italy, Spain and France who would like to sign the 27-year-old. AC Milan or Roma could be good bets to make it happen.

  • Andre Schürrle (Imago Images/S. Kivrin)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Sancho, Götze and others end up

    Andre Schürrle - Borussia Dortmund

    Another World Cup winner is also on his way out at Dortmund. He's been on loan at Spartak Moscow but the Russians chose not to trigger a purchase option that would have set them back €7 million. If no offer comes from the Bundesliga, Schürrle can be expected to peddle his services to the highest bidder. Turkey or China seem like plausible landing points.

  • Robin Gosens (Imago-Images/Insidefoto/A. Staccioli)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Sancho, Götze and others end up

    Robin Gosens - Atalanta

    The 25-year-old may not have played a single match in the Bundesliga, but the left back is on the wish list of several German clubs. Gosens, whose performances at Serie A outfit Atalanta have put him on Germany coach Joachim Löw's radar, is reportedly being courted by Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke. His market value is estimated at €20 million.

  • Dayot Upamecano (picture-alliance/AP Images/J. Meyer)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Sancho, Götze and others end up

    Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig

    With his contract set to expire in 2021, RB Leipzig will need to move this summer if they are going to get a decent payoff for the 21-year-old . Bayern Munich are said to be interested, but the fixed transfer fee in his contract is €60 million. Leipzig are keen to extend his contract, but since it only runs for another year, his agent has been playing for time.

  • Malang Sarr (Imago Images/N. Scanella)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Sancho, Götze and others end up

    Malang Sarr - Nice

    According to Nice sporting director, Julien Fournier, the French U21 international is definitely on his way to the Bundesliga this summer. Mönchengladbach, Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig are all said to be after Sarr, who is regarded as one of the biggest young defensive talents in Europe. Only a team that qualified for the Champions League will have any chance of landing the 21-year-old.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


   

DW recommends

Bundesliga transfer blog: German World Cup hero Andre Schürrle retires from football

Andre Schürrle, who famously set up Germany's winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, has announced his retirement aged just 29. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham is reportedly close to agreeing terms with Borussia Dortmund. (17.07.2020)  

Robert Enke’s legacy lives on eight years after his death

Eight years ago, Robert Enke lost his battle with depression. The German footballer's passing sent shockwaves through the sport and his tragic death has changed the conversation around mental illness in football. (10.11.2017)  

Per Mertesacker reaps praise, criticism for speaking of pressure felt during career

Arsenal center back Per Mertesacker has raised more than a few eyebrows with comments about how much pressure he has felt throughout his career. He also said that he was glad that his playing days were coming to an end. (11.03.2018)  

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  