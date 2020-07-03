Ancient Green Architecture in Egypt

Other topics in Eco Africa:

Tracking the world’s largest turtles

The iSimangaliso National Park is Africa’s last remaining nesting site of the world’s largest sea turtle - the leatherback. Researcher Ronel Nel is investigating how migration patterns affect conservation.

Zimbabwe: Walkathon for Forest

Zimbabwe loses 260,000 hectares of forest annually. Once a year, the group Friends of the Environment organizes a multi-day walk across the country, planting trees along the way.

Pastry with an unconventional filling

A pastry chef in a Bavarian town is creating climate-friendly treats with algae in an effort to reduce carbon levels in the environment.

Namibia: New safe zones for wildlife

Brown hyenas are valuable, social animals. But they are being hunted relentlessly. Now, there are more and more protected zones and wildlife reserves where they can live in safety.

