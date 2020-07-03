 Ancient Green Architecture in Egypt | Eco Africa | DW | 12.01.2022

Eco Africa

Ancient Green Architecture in Egypt

Egypt’s hot and dry desert climate can reach temperatures up to 50° C. Relying on traditional knowledge, an architect is building green energy-efficient, affordable homes.

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Ägypten

 

Other topics in Eco Africa:

 

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Südafrika

Tracking the world’s largest turtles

The iSimangaliso National Park is Africa’s last remaining nesting site of the world’s largest sea turtle - the leatherback. Researcher Ronel Nel is investigating how migration patterns affect conservation.

 

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Simbabwe

Zimbabwe: Walkathon for Forest

Zimbabwe loses 260,000 hectares of forest annually. Once a year, the group Friends of the Environment organizes a multi-day walk across the country, planting trees along the way.

 

 

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Germany

Pastry with an unconventional filling

A pastry chef in a Bavarian town is creating climate-friendly treats with algae in an effort to reduce carbon levels in the environment.

 

 

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Namibia

Namibia: New safe zones for wildlife

Brown hyenas are valuable, social animals. But they are being hunted relentlessly. Now, there are more and more protected zones and wildlife reserves where they can live in safety.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 15.01.2022 – 22:30 UTC
SUN 16.01.2022 – 16:30 UTC
WED 19.01.2022 – 03:30 UTC
WED 19.01.2022 – 12:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

TUE 18.01.2022 – 06:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

