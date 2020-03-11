 An ode to the Sunday walk in the park, a classic German ritual | Meet the Germans | DW | 18.03.2020

Meet the Germans

An ode to the Sunday walk in the park, a classic German ritual

A tempting option ahead of a possible complete quarantine: the Germans' Sunday walk in the park, often topped off with eating delicious cake. DW's Louisa Schaefer reflects on these rituals, which are currrently evolving.

BG Frühling im Deutschen (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Schierenbeck)

Germans are known for their penchant for hiking, as well as for their supposed love of beer. Yet they also are honed in a subtler, less athletic version of both the sport and the partaking of food and drink.

It's the Sunday stroll with loved ones, rounded out with coffee and cake, and up until recently, it was once one of the nicest weekly rituals German culture had to offer.

It may also still seem like one of the best ways to escape the confines of one's home during the coronavirusspread, without exposing oneself to too many germs. So until a complete quarantine is imposed in the country, some people are still trying to enjoy it as much as possible —  either now in solitary fashion or if with someone else, maintaining a safe distance.

Ho-hum Sunday doldrums    

Decades ago, when I was growing up in the United States, I was accustomed to the hearty North American ritual of eating Sunday roast and settling down to watch a football game on TV. Although, I have to admit, I usually tended to curl up with a good book instead. 

Mind you, we did go for the occasional walk in the woods, especially in autumn, and I also recall countless walks around the block on my own, or a particularly memorable, spastic undertaking in a warm summer downpour with my best friend. Yet they are snippets out of a seemingly endless stretch of time.

Leap across the Atlantic

Scene change, after graduating from college in the US, relocating to Cologne, Germany — and being introduced to this glorious ritual of Sunday walks and eating cake.

Herbstspaziergang (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

A breath of fresh air and warm light

Then, as until recently, before the coronavirus outbreak, it went like this: You (if you don't have young kids) sleep in or read on Sunday mornings, eat a nice breakfast, go to your institutionalized place of worship (or not), eat a warm lunch (or not), and then go on a long walk with loved ones: family members, friends, or anyone in-between, catching up on each other's lives, enjoying the fresh air and scenery, stretching your legs and feeling the blood pumping in your veins.

Over the years, I've realized that many people here who do not attend church regularly on Sunday nevertheless view their "day of rest" walks religiously. I've been told that they see it as a way of  "communing with the Universe." My father-in-law once said that walking through the forest was his way of going to church.
    
And cake to top it off

It's always been so refreshing — both the exercise and the time spent chatting — that you didn't feel too guilty about then sitting down in a café (of course, that is currently neither advisable nor possible) or, with the coronavirus pandemic, in your own home, to indulge in several pieces of calorie-heavy, homemade cake and drink countless cups of coffee. It's lovely, this luscious bit of gluttony. 

  • Bienenstich with strawberries (picture alliance)

    Yummy German cakes with unusual names

    Bienenstich

    Don't let the name - "bee sting" - scare you off. This fluffy, creamy dream topped with sliced carmelized almonds will tempt anyone with a sweet tooth and isn't as dangerous as it sounds. According to legend, two young bakers in the 15th century threw bee hives at intruders, rescuing their city. To celebrate the victory, they baked this cake, as the story goes.

  • Kalter Hund (Fotolia/tinadefortunata)

    Yummy German cakes with unusual names

    Kalter Hund

    A beloved treat at (younger) kids' birthday parties is the "cold dog," which is sometimes also known as "cold snout (Kalte Schnauze). The cake is not baked, but refrigerated and made of layers of square butter cookies and a mix of cocoa, sugar and refined coconut oil.

  • Donauwelle (cc-by/Hannes Grobe)

    Yummy German cakes with unusual names

    Donauwelle

    Riding the "Danube wave" is an experience that's not to be missed! A layer of vanilla and chocolate marble sheet cake is covered first in sour cherries out of the jar, then topped with buttercream and coated in chocolate. When baking, the cherries sink to the bottom, creating the wave-like appearance that gives it its name.

  • Gugelhupf (Imago/SKATA)

    Yummy German cakes with unusual names

    Gugelhupf

    What looks like a marble Bundt cake, the "Gugelhupf" comes in a variety of incantations. In Viennese coffee houses, it may be made with rose water and almonds; in Central Europe, it can serve as a wedding cake decorated with seasonal fruits and flowers. Its name is said to derive from Middle High German and would translate as "jumping bonnet" - an ability the Brothers Grimm attributed to yeast.

  • Zwetschgenkuchen (Imago/Chromorange)

    Yummy German cakes with unusual names

    Zwetschgendatschi

    A standard yellow cake topped with sliced plums takes on a silly name in southern Bavaria, where the "Zwetschgendatschi" has its origins. While "Zwetschen" is a commonly used word for plums, "datschi" is likely derived from a very old German word referring to the act of pressing the plums into the cake. The result is certainly a tongue twister - and tongue pleaser.

  • Herrentorte (Imago)

    Yummy German cakes with unusual names

    Herrentorte

    This not only may look like the big brother of the "Bienenstich," its name also has a royal ring to it. The "Herrentorte" literally translates as "gentlemen's cake." It's made of numerous Viennese cake layers "glued" together with wine cream and covered with dark chocolate - and is enjoyed by all genders.

  • Prinzregententorte (CC 2.0 by Sven)

    Yummy German cakes with unusual names

    Prinzregententorte

    Known as a "prince regent cake," this one seems to be the royal version of the "Herrentorte" and is very time consuming to make. Common in Bavaria, it consists of seven thin layers of cake held together by a chocolate butter cream and topped with a smooth chocolate glaze. Eating it could just make you feel a tiny bit royal.

  • Königskuchen (DW)

    Yummy German cakes with unusual names

    Königskuchen

    Royalty seems to be a common theme among German cake names, including this "Königskuchen" or "king's cake." Apparently, anything as luxurious as cake must be fit for a king. It's baked in a Bundt pan and filled with raisins (which are sometimes soaked in rum), almonds and lemon flavoring. Though this one is topped with fruit, the more traditional version is dusted with powdered sugar.

  • Frankfurter Kranz (AP)

    Yummy German cakes with unusual names

    Frankfurter Kranz

    A "Frankfurter Kranz" (literally, "Frankfurt wreath") is a layered sponge cake shaped like a wreath and assembled with layers of buttercream. Caramel-covered brittle nuts and toasted almonds provide the cake's signature taste. Rumor has it that during World War II, a shortage of butter had bakers coating the cake in kogel mogel, a sweetened paste made of egg yolks.

  • Lebkuchen (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warnecke)

    Yummy German cakes with unusual names

    Lebkuchen

    In Germany, not everything called a cake, is a cake. Often found in grocery stores at Christmas time, "Lebkuchen" translate roughly as "bread cake," but are actually a cookie. Similar to gingerbread, they are usually made with spices like cloves, ginger and cardamom. They are sold at Christmas markets and - in heart-shaped form - at Oktoberfest and other fairs.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer, Courtney Tenz


And it's often not just your average apple or sugar cake, but instead extravagant Torten or gateaux: constituted by layers of biscuit and cream, doused with fruit or chocolate icing (my German mother-in-law was particularly skilled in making them), which you certainly may feel guilty about once they're sitting in your stomach.

I have gone on so many Sunday walks in the park or the forest during my nearly 30 years in Germany that they do not constitute mere snippets, but substantial chunks of my experience of living in this country: with friends to catch up after many busy weeks, with my in-laws during family visits, with my husband — and nearly always followed up with the sweet taste of cake. Not only have such undertakings always given me a warm, fuzzy feeling inside, I have often felt that many of my own problems were solved after taking such nice long walks.

Ilmpark in Weimar (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Finding spirit in the woods

Over the centuries

I'm certainly in good company in sharing this love of a stroll through the park.

German composer Ludwig van Beethoven notably took long walks through nature as a source of inspiration, first out into the countryside of his hometown Bonn, then later to the outskirts of Vienna, to escape the din and fumes of a city in the throes of industrialization. 

During his jaunts, he would pull out pen and paper to jot down his musical ideas, culminating in such works as his Sixth Symphony, also known as the Pastoral Symphony, completed in 1808 — in which he extols the natural environment by integrating sounds of flowing water and thunderstorms and imitations of birdcalls. 

Carl Spitzweg Der Sonntagsspaziergang (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Carl Spitzweg's painting 'The Sunday stroll'

While the English expression "it's not exactly a walk in the park" implies that something is not easy, German speakers take a more positive approach, having immortalized their penchant for a lovely Sunday walk in one word: Sonntagsspaziergang. Everyone knows what it means: a leisurely stroll to unwind on the weekend, after work and chores are done.

It's evidenced in artworks such as Carl Spitzweg's 1841 painting of that name or the variant Osterspaziergang, a walk on Easter Sunday, penned by German poet extraordinaire Wolfgang Johann von Goethe and published in 1808 in his Faust.

The Sonntagsspaziergang and the Osterspaziergang might just be a kind of modern version of the biblical Walk to Emmaus in the Gospel of Luke, in which Jesus himself joins two of his followers on a walk without their first recognizing him. It is only after they stroll along and chat, then sit down and break bread that it dawns on the two who they have before them. 

Colored eggs hanging from a tree (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

Easter in the air

Centuries ago, as new parks and promenades were created in Europe, aristocrats strolled about outside to relax and divulge in private conversations, a habit that trickled down to the middle class in the 1700s and 1800s. In Germany, the pastime was popularized even more at special spa resorts.

It has even been turned into a special field of studies in Germany: "Promenadologie," or "strollology" in English, was created in 1980s at the University of Kassel.

Fast-forward to What's App and Netflix

Years later, after our twins were born, my family would still undertake these mostly Sunday — but also sometimes Saturday — walks. We often didn't cover much distance, meandering along as we did since toddlers want to touch and examine virtually everything in front of their eyes. But, the excursions were always central to our lives, giving us the joy of discovery and the sense of accomplishment any walk can bring. And rewarding ourselves and relieving our sweet tooth afterward didn't hurt, either.

In recent years, it's been harder to motivate our 11-year-old kids to take a family walk on Sunday. Cake afterward remained a good form of bribery.

Given the marked increase in media consumption and concerns over the increasing lack of physical activity among children, I have felt even more compelled to instill the virtues of weekend walks in my kids — to both relieve as well as boost our often busy, yet sedentary lives, but also to cement our family ties.

DW MA-Bild Louisa Schaefer (DW/P. Böll)

DW's Louisa Schaefer

A look to the future

Thankfully, this past fall, my kids were also finding their own way in undertaking these "walks in the park" — taking to the streets in Fridays for Future demonstrations with their school. For them, they are not nostalgic, contemplative walks in the park, but more energized, politicized, modernized rituals in development: school kids pleading for greater concern for nature and the environment, rounded out by the parents' visit to an organic bakery offering vegan carrot cake and a soy milk, fair trade café latte.

These were the moments I couldn't help but feel that things had come full circle. I enjoyed accompanying my kids to Fridays for Future demonstrations, giving me the feeling that all those previous walks in the park and woods had not been for naught. 

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic, reflections on such walks may seem like melancholy dreams of things gone by. Still, the longing to go out into the open woods to exercise and take refuge seems quite human. Virologists certainly are encouraging people to boost their immune systems with physical movement to combat the virus if it is caught.

In most places, a solitary walk is still permitted at time of publication, yet "social distancing" is what we are challenged with at the moment. Perhaps now it's up to all of us to cultivate new kinds of rituals: dancing, rather than walking, with our kids within our own four walls. Baking a cake with them at home. Skyping, rather than strolling, with loved ones. All of them new rituals for different times.

Read more: Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

You'll find more of Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland Sächsische Schweiz Bastei

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Painter's Way

    In the 18th century, places of natural beauty saw an unprecedented boom in tourism. Bizarre rock formations, like in Saxon Switzerland south of Dresden, were suddenly seen as wild and romantic. Since then, a trail called Malerweg (Painter's Way) has guided visitors through the rocky scenery. The path was restored in 2006 with help from historical guidebooks.

  • Marterl mit Wein

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Wine on the Rhine

    The narrow, yet picturesque Rhine River Valley combines nature, history and stunning views. The 320-kilometer Rheinsteig trail follows Germany's longest river between Bonn and Wiesbaden, leading walkers past palaces, castles, monuments, forests, and vineyards. The route can be challenging - there's even a via ferrata to help hikers traverse the steep banks of the Middle Rhine Valley.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Lüneburger Heide

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Lilac bloom

    The Lüneburg Heath in northern Germany transforms into a lilac wonderland when the heather blooms in late summer each year. The unique landscape is maintained thanks to a special local breed of moorland sheep (known as Heidschnucken) which graze there. They inspired the name of a popular 223-kilometer route connecting the north and south heathlands between Hamburg and Celle: Heidschnuckenweg.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Allgäu

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Transversing Europe

    The Allgäu Alps in southern Germany are a classic hiking destination. They include part of the E5 European long distance path - a 3,200-kilometer (1,988-mile) track from Brittany in France through Switzerland, Austria and Germany, and over the Alps to Verona in Italy. Since 1969, around 12 long-distance trails crossing through various countries have been set up as a sign of cooperation.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Jakobsweg

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    El Camino de Santiago

    Many European pilgrimage routes dating back to the Middle Ages have led to the shrine of Apostle St. James in Santiago de Compostela in Spain. The scallop shell is a symbol of these roads. In Germany, there are 30 paths to Santiago, as well as an ecumenical pilgrimage route. This trail follows the Via Regia - the oldest and longest road linking eastern and western Europe, from Görlitz to Vacha.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Burg Alt-Dahn

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Castles galore

    Some German trails have received a premium rating by the German Hiking Association, according to strict criteria. There are 25 of these paths in the Palatinate Forest in south-western Germany. The German-French Burgenweg, connecting the Palatinate and Alsace regions, is one of them.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Brocken im Harz

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Goethe's path

    The rugged, hilly landscape of the Harz region in northern Germany is popular among walkers. A trip up to the legendary Brocken, with its spectacular panoramic views, is a must. At 1,141 meters it's the highest peak in the Harz. Long before mass tourism came to the region, the poet Goethe made the ambitious climb to the top. Today the historical Brocken railway gives visitors an easier option.

  • Wanderweg Rennsteig

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Back in time

    The Rennsteig is a historical ridge walk that extends 170 kilometers through the Thuringian Forest in central Germany, from Eisenach to Blackenstein. It was first mentioned in the 13th century, and was opened up to tourists in the 19th century. The road was only partly accessible during the Cold War when Germany was divided. The route was named a cultural monument in 1999.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Naturschutzgebiet Grünes Band

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Germany divided

    The Iron Curtain divided Europe for almost 40 years, splitting Germany into East and West. It's now possible for hikers to follow the former 1,393-kilometer border that divided Germany. Littered with memorials, the remains of border fortifications, signposts, and watchtowers, the Green Belt is a monument in itself, and confronts hikers with a unique view of German history.

  • Bildergalerie Wandern in Deutschland - Wattwanderung

    Germany's 10 best hiking trails

    Mudflat hiking

    For just a few hours of low tide each day, the ocean off Germany's North Sea coast offers a glimpse into the otherwise hidden life ín the silt and mud. There aren't any paths here. Instead, mudflat guides show walkers how to make their way safely through the wet terrain. The Wadden Sea off Germany's North Sea coast was added UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2009.

    Author: Anne Termèche (nm)


