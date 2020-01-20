 An Italian cinema legend: Federico Fellini was born 100 years ago | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 20.01.2020

Culture

An Italian cinema legend: Federico Fellini was born 100 years ago

Few filmmakers in the history of cinema are as famous as Federico Fellini. He is considered Italy's most popular directors, with his films having garnered countless awards. A tour of his iconic works.

  • Filmmaker Federico Fellini (Imago Images/ZUMA Press)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    The Sweet Life

    Born on January 20, 1920, Federico Fellini began creative life as a radio scriptwriter before his name became synonymous with a golden age of European cinema. From the poetic realism of "La Strada" to the surreal "81/2" and fantastical "Satyricon," in between Fellini broke cinematic boundaries with his portrayal of a celebrity-obsessed, hedonistic world in "La Dolce Vita." His legacy lives on.

  • A man and women in I Vitelloni (Imago Images/United Archives)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Small-town life: 'I Vitelloni'

    Fellini's first major success was "I Vitelloni" (1953), a neorealist film said to have mirrored his own misspent youth in an Adriatic seaside town. As five bored young men pass time hanging out in pool halls, getting into petty theft and chasing women until one escapes this dead-end for Rome, the film embodies a lost postwar generation. "I Vitelloni" won Fellini a Silver Lion in Venice.

  • A young girl cares for a man in La Strada (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Oscar-winning 'La Strada' (1954)

    "Our dreams are our real life. My fantasies and obsessions are not only my reality, but the stuff of which my films are made," Fellini once said. The approach was exemplified in the poetic fairy tale "La Strada," with Anthony Quinn playing a strongman and street performer who takes a young girl (Giulietta Masina) on tour. The film won Fellini the inaugural Oscar for best foreign language film.

  • four men, two wearing goggles, smile in a film still (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Truimph Releasing)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Second Oscar: 'Nights of Cabiria' (1957)

    The Italian picked up his second consecutive best foreign language film Oscar for "Nights of Cabiria." Also starring Fellini's wife Giulietta Masina, the film about a struggling Rome prostitute in search of stable married life has a surreal quality that would later be described as "Fellinesque": eccentric protagonists and bizarre scenes that invest personal struggles with wit, irony and humor.

  • Anita Ekberg kissing Marcello Mastroianni in Rome's Trevi Fountain. (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Film history icon: 'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

    Fellini's cinematic revolution reached its crescendo three years later with "La Dolce Vita," a film that skewered the life of Rome high society in the late 1950s and particularly targeted the celebrity-obsessed tabloid press. The film won the Palme d'Or at Cannes and contains one of the most famous scenes in film history: Anita Ekberg kissing Marcello Mastroianni in the Trevi Fountain.

  • man sits in a bath with a hat and glasses (1963) (picture-alliance/Keystone/Röhnert)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Autobiographical: '8 1/2' (1963)

    Marcello Mastroianni continued his legendary collaboration with the master filmmaker in "8 1/2," whereby he plays Fellini's alter ego, a director in crisis who embarks on a science fiction epic that is destined to fail. Also featuring another collaboration with soundtrack composer Nino Rota, the Oscar-winning surrealist film brought Fellini's first creative phase to an end.

  • A colorful scene from Federico Fellini's Satyricon (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Opulent film essay: 'Fellini Satyricon' (1969)

    With "Fellini Satyricon," the director entered a fantasy world marked by lavish color and luxurious staging. The episodic film is perhaps his most elaborate, spectacular and experimental work, and was inspired by Petronius' writings on ancient Rome. By appearing in the film title, Fellini's name had become a brand, the mark of a peculiar film style and language that lives on.

  • a marriage party toasts (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Hometown reflections: 'Amarcord' (1973)

    Fellini's "Amarcord" also belongs to the phase in which the director tells his stories with visual opulence and a lot of feeling. "Amarcord" is also a very personal film that looks back on the 1930s and Fellini's home town of Rimini. For this, it won the third Oscar in the best foreign language film category.

  • a woman dances with her baby (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Later work: 'City of Women' (1980)

    Fellini's "City of Women" is regarded as the beginning of the director's late period. As the filmmaker hit his 60s, he was still working intensely. His stories kept becoming more intimate, dreamy and personal or autobiographical. In "City of Women," he once again sent his favorite actor Marcello Mastroianni on a journey of self-realization.

  • Giulietta Masina and Marcello Mastroianni (imago images/United Archives)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Reprise: 'Ginger and Fred' (1986)

    Although "Ginger and Fred" was not the master's last film — two more were to follow — it was a finale of sorts, with Fellini's wife Giulietta Masina and Marcello Mastroianni playing the lead roles for the last time, portraying a formerly successful dance couple who meet again after 30 years. It was arguably Fellini's most beautiful film from this late phase.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sb, als)


He never worked abroad. Federico Fellini, born in Rimini on the Adriatic Coast on January 20, 1920, did not want to leave his homeland. Rome ultimately became the second home of the film director. Both there and in the Italian countryside, he created and invented his very own world, letting his characters live and die there. And with his "truly Italian" films, Fellini has inspired audiences around the world.

Fellini began his work at the end of the 1930s as a cartoonist, then wrote for the radio, worked as a gag writer and then finally began in film, initially as a screenwriter.

His collaboration on the screenplay for the neo-realist classic Rome, Open City (1945) by Roberto Rossellini was immediately rewarded with an Oscar nomination. Many more would later follow: eight nominations and four Oscars in the best foreign language film category.

ANITA EKBERG (1960) (Imago/ZUMA Press)

A famous Fellini scene: Anita Ekberg in Rome's Trevi Fountain in 'La Dolce Vita'

Five years later, Fellini made his first film, together with director Alberto Lattuada: Variety Lights.

The White Sheik (1952) was the first film he directed alone. One masterpiece after the other then followed.

His first films were in black-and-white, had a hard realistic core, and focused on figures on the fringes of society. But unlike his fellow countrymen who remained true to neo-realism, Fellini quickly added fantasy and fairytale, poetic and playful elements to his cinematic cosmos.

With La Strada, Fellini brought poetry to dreary everyday life

This became evident with La Strada, Fellini's first world success. The circus, minstrels, magic and enchantment: The fairground environment became one of his trademarks. 

Fellini's films celebrate nostalgia and a yearning for the joys of childhood. Idlers, strays and petty criminals populate his films, just as prostitutes, saints, mothers and outcasts do. Larger-than-life women, or men searching for the meaning of life: Fellini put them in the spotlight.

Marcello Mastroianni (1963) (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

Marcello Mastroianni in '8 1/2'

Fellini's 8 1/2  from 1963, his autobiographically inspired film about a director in crisis, would also usher in a new artistic phase in his work. From then on, his films became more fragmentary and sometimes even more playful, but certainly more opulent.

Grotesque scenarios, fantastic color tableaux, visual richness

Whether bringing the old and the new Rome and its people in front of the cameras, whether following on the heels of a cynical Casanova in Venice or, such as in Amarcord, focusing on childhood and youth again: Fellini's image tableaux, his grotesque arsenal of figures, his opulent camera angles always offer great cinema, sophisticated, but also always very entertaining and original. You can recognize a Fellini film at first glance.

Film still from Fellini's Casanova (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

Donald Sutherland as Fellini's 'Casanova'

The fact that he often worked with the same people contributed to this. He provided the greatest roles for his wife Giulietta Masina and his alter ego Marcello Mastroianni. He relied on a few outstanding cameramen, and his composer Nino Rota became a world star by working with him. One could call it a Fellini family, a community firmly rooted in Italy, but which told stories that fascinated the whole world.

Passionate about Italy

Hardly any other director from a non-English-speaking country has been able to garner so many Oscars. Hollywood rolled out the red carpet for Fellini several times, inviting him to shoot in the US. He always refused; Rimini and Rome were enough for him, especially because he found the best work surroundings in Cinecittà Studios in Rome.

When Fellini died in the autumn of 1993, it was an event of national importance that stirred the entire country: Italy had lost its probably greatest film director, the world of cinema one of its most popular filmmakers. But even 100 years after his birth, his work still seems both fresh and contemporary, offering new elements to discover with each screening.

Watch video 13:00

A tribute to Federico Fellini

