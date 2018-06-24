 An island home in Brittany | euromaxx deluxe | DW | 27.06.2018

euromaxx deluxe

An island home in Brittany

Two Paris architects turned an old fisherman’s house on the Breton island of Belle-Île-en-Mer into a well-lit, generously-proportioned home. They used a mix of traditional and modern materials.

Watch video 04:01
Now live
04:01 mins.

An island home in Brittany

  

An island home in Brittany  

