An intimate chat with Hollywood Film Director George Lucas

February 1, 2024

The American filmmaker is best known for creating the “Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises.

His visionary storytelling and groundbreaking use of special effects have profoundly influenced the movie industry and inspired generations of filmmakers.

In our Arts Unveiled special series "Hollywood’s Best Film Directors" top contemporary filmmakers talk about their careers. We talked to George Lucas at his office in San Francisco.  Lucas tells us all about the ups and downs that eventually led to him making STAR WARS. In the beginning the Studios were not interested in producing his "small sci-fi movie" but it went on to become the biggest movie success ever!

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 03.02.2024 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 03.02.2024 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 04.02.2024 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 04.02.2024 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 04.02.2024 – 15:30 UTC
SUN 04.02.2024 – 22:30 UTC
MON 05.02.2024 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 06.02.2024 – 06:30 UTC

