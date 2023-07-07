An exhibition sounding the alarm on climate change

Nature and EnvironmentGermanyAn exhibition sounding the alarm on climate changeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGermanyTabea Mergenthaler07/07/2023July 7, 2023International artists on show at the Kunsthalle Mannheim in Germany put a spotlight on looming ecological dangers faced around the world. But their work also highlights the hope that can be gleaned from creativity and innovation.https://p.dw.com/p/4TS1EAdvertisement