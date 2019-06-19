 An appetite for dried seahorse in China could spell the marine animal′s demise | Global Ideas | DW | 26.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

An appetite for dried seahorse in China could spell the marine animal's demise

The international seahorse trade out of West Africa is booming. The animals are used in dried form in soups, teas and rice wine. But growing demand is putting these little fish at risk of extinction.

Two seahorses in the palm of a hand

Piles of writhing sea life cover a narrow wedge of golden sand at the southern tip of Djiffer, a compact but bustling fishing town on the coast of Senegal.

In the late afternoons, colorfully painted pirogue boats arrive on its shores to add fresh hauls caught in the tropical waters off the surrounding Sine-Saloum region.

Read more: Dead or alive: A Peruvian market where the illegal animal trade thrives

Boisterous crowds of merchants tussle to secure the prime choice of the day: barracuda, stingray, oysters, sea cucumbers, and the revered capitaine fish. The smallest and perhaps most valuable part of the catch, however, is the seahorse.

"Prices for these have gone up very quickly," said Youssef, a local mareyeur whose role traditionally involves acting as a broker between fishermen and buyers. 

A buoyant trade

Although, there are no specific estimates for Senegal, the number of seahorses traded in West Africa has risen dramatically over the past few years, reaching about 600,000 animals exported last year, according to the marine conservation charity Project Seahorse.

"There are essentially two avenues for trafficking, both linked to seafood trade with Asia, particularly China," said Andres Cisneros, a researcher who carried out fieldwork in Senegal for the NGO in 2015.

A group of people stand on the beach, boats are in the background, seafood is laid out on the shore

When fisherfolk bring in their catch to shore in the fishing town of Djiffer, there's a jostle for the prime catch

The first, he says, are via industrial bottom trawlers that fish along the seabed and land their catch in the Senegalese capital Dakar. Asian crews started to hold onto their seahorses, with a view to selling them in dried form once at home, said Cisneros.

"Local Senegalese or other West African crew soon started doing this as well, either selling to their crewmates or to buyers [for further transport to China] at the Dakar port," Cisneros told DW.

"Meanwhile, artisanal fishers are fishing [for seahorses] in small boats all throughout West Africa," he added.

Almost all of the West African marine life trade eventually flows out of Dakar, the largest port and seafood trade hub in the region, Cisneros explains. Poaching hotspots include the species-rich Saloum Delta as well as neighboring countries such as the Gambia, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Read more: Poaching, dams imperil ancient Danube fish

The black market for illegal wildlife products, such as seahorses, is worth up to €18 billion ($20 billion) per year, with poaching continuing to grow and pushing many species to the brink of extinction, according to the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

Chinese appetite

Watch video 04:09

Saving Africa's endangered seahorses

A report by the leading wildlife charity Traffic found that seahorses made up 24.4% of the total marine products confiscated from traffickers in the air transport sector between 2009 and 2017 globally. A single seizure could contain up to 20,000 seahorses valued at more than €8.8 each.

"All but three of the marine product trafficking instances originating in Africa (that were analyzed as part of the report) were destined for China and Vietnam," it said.

Researchers believe that demand from China is behind the increasing trade in seahorses and other vulnerable species. They are valued in traditional Chinese medicine as a source of virility and are believed to cure a wide spectrum of ailments including asthma, insomnia and heart disease.

Read more: What's in your soup? It could be manta ray

Seahorses are often dried and ground into a powder, and added by Chinese consumers to rice wine, tea or soup. The country's billion-strong population means a national appetite for any product can have an enormous impact. But that impact can sometimes go unseen.

"The seahorse trafficking problem in Senegal has been going on under the radar for years now," said Cecile Bloch, Senegal coordinator for the eco-activist network EAGLE, which works with governments across Africa to uncover and investigate animal trafficking.

The West African seahorse (Hippocampus algiricus), which swims in the waters off the West African coast from Senegal to Angola, has been particularly neglected and is at serious risk of extinction, added Bloch. 

A basket full of seahorses with a pen for scale

Hundreds of thousands of tiny seahorses are exported from West Africa annually, putting the animals at risk of extinction

In late 2016, CITES, a multilateral treaty governing trade in plants and animals, completely banned the trade of Hippocampus algiricus due to Senegal's failure to improve meets its obligations. Earlier that year, the international body had restricted exports of all seahorses to those sourced sustainably and legally due to their declining numbers — a quarter of the around 40 seahorses species are listed as vulnerable or endangered. The West African variety is among those.  

But the moves have done little to curb demand. 

Read more: South Africa: To stop poachers, provide them with an alternative income

When the bans don't work

Men stand between colorful fishing boats

Efforts to control the international trade in seahorses out of West Africa have so far been ineffective

Research published by the University of British Columbia in Canada earlier this year revealed that many nations continue to trade seahorses in large numbers despite bans. It found that 95% of dried seahorses in Hong Kong were reported as coming from supposedly prohibited countries.

"What we have now is a situation where the seahorse trade seems to be continuing 'business as usual' but is not legal, not managed and not monitored — all three of which are required under CITES provisions," said Sarah Foster, lead author of the study published in Marine Policy.

"There seems to be a lack of political will to stop this trade and there certainly aren't the resources being provided to fund anti-trafficking work," she told DW.

Cecile Bloch agrees that the Senegalese government has not taken any meaningful action beyond occasional customs seizures.

"The law in Senegal in any case does not protect seahorses well," she said. "There are quotas that are not respected or controlled and corruption (exists) especially."

Bloch said there was no legal avenue in Senegal to fight the international trade. And the Senegalese Ministry of Water, Forests, Hunting and Soil Conservation had not replied to a DW request for comment at the time of publication.

Read more: The women left to face climate change and overfishing alone

For now, the capture and sale of seahorses along the entire coast of Senegal continues apace.

In Djiffer, where young fisherman carefully repair holes in their nets while sipping tea, there is little sign of the industrial scale trade. Yet beneath the cobalt blue waters just beyond, the days of the seahorses could be numbered.

  • Mountain gorilla in Virunga National Park

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Hope for mountain gorillas

    Let's start with the good news. According to the latest Red List update, the number of mountain gorillas has significantly increased. The IUCN has said the number of animals has risen from about 680 a decade ago to more than 1,000 now. Intensive conservation action such as removal of snares has contributed to the rebound of the mountain gorilla, which inhabits the Congo region's jungles.

  • Fin whale in the sea

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Whales get a reprieve

    Fin whales are now considered vulnerable rather than the more worrisome label of endangered. Their number has roughly doubled since the 1970s, to around 100,000 individuals, according to the IUCN. The situation of gray whales has also been upgraded — from critically endangered to endangered. Bans on commercial whaling have made a real impact on conservation.

  • Grouper fish underwater

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Dampened euphoria

    Yet the IUCN also issued warnings about the consequences of overfishing. For example, 13 percent of grouper species worldwide and 9 percent of the approximately 450 fish species in Lake Malawi in eastern Africa are threatened with extinction. "Depleting fish stocks are a serious concern for food security, particularly for coastal communities in developing countries," the IUCN said.

  • The Mauritian flying fox

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Flying fox being over-culled

    In a previous Red List update, the Mauritian flying fox — an important pollinator — moved from vulnerable to endangered. The bat population fell by a whopping 50 percent from 2015 to 2016 due largely to government-implemented culling sparked by alleged damage to fruit crops. The megabat species also faces threats from deforestation, illegal hunting and an increase in cyclone activity.

  • Australian Grassland Earless Dragon

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Invasive species threaten Australian wildlife

    Invasive species are threatening a number of unique Australian reptiles. This grassland earless dragon has shifted from vulnerable to endangered. It often falls prey to feral cats, as well as changes to the intensity and frequency of bushfires. Like most native Australian wildlife, the reptile is adapted to environmental conditions that existed before European settlement.

  • The Malaysian Precious Stream Toad

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    A precious species

    Taking its name from "The Lord of the Rings" character Smeagol — aka Gollum — the precious stream toad is also on the list of species threatened with extinction. It is listed as vulnerable, largely as a result of expanding tourist resorts and complexes in its Genting Highlands habitat in Malaysia.

  • A New Zealand kea

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Junk food parrots

    The population of keas, New Zealand's Bird of the Year 2017, is declining rapidly, mostly due to tourists who keep feeding the curious parrots junk food. As a result, the birds get used to trying novel food and end up eating poison bait meant to control pests such as rats, stoats, or possums, which destroy up to 60 percent of the birds' nests each year. You can see the connection, can't you?

  • Two black-legged kittiwakes on a ledge

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    No sand eel, no kittiwake

    Black-legged kittiwakes rely on certain key prey, like sand eels. But a lack of eels to eat means breeding colonies in the North Atlantic and Pacific are struggling to feed their chicks. Globally, the species is thought to have declined by around 40 percent since the 1970s. The main cause is overfishing and alterations in the ocean due to climate change.

  • A snowy owl behind a fence

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Fewer snowy owls than assumed

    The snowy owl is vulnerable, with recent population estimates much lower than previously thought. Climate change has hit the iconic Arctic bird hard, as it has increased snowmelt and reduced the availability of rodent prey. A quarter of bird species reassessed in the Red List, including the snowy owl, have become more endangered.

  • Gray Rhebok antelope

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    Reebok namesake in danger

    Five species of African antelopes — of which four were previously assessed as least concern — have been declining drastically as a result of poaching, habitat degradation and competition with domestic livestock. One of these is the gray rhebok, for which the Reebok sports brand is named.

  • Giant Eland Antilope

    Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

    World's largest antelope in trouble

    The world's largest antelope, the giant eland — previously assessed as least concern — is also vulnerable. Its estimated global population is between 12,000 and 14,000 at most, with fewer than 10,000 mature animals. This species is declining due to poaching for bushmeat, human encroachment into protected areas and expansion of agriculture and livestock grazing.

    Author: Dave Keating, Ajit Niranjan, Ineke Mules, Hannah Fuchs


DW recommends

China's medicinal tiger bones and rhino horns: Tradition or travesty?

Tiger bones and rhino horns may have a role in traditional Chinese medicine, but critics say that trendy health products with no medical value made from endangered animals are only a status symbol for the wealthy. (07.11.2018)  

The women left to face climate change and overfishing alone

Senegalese coastal villages are affected by climate change and overfishing. While many men leave to seek employment abroad, women often stay behind and try to adapt to life between rising sea levels and desertification. (06.03.2019)  

Dead or alive: A Peruvian market where the illegal animal trade thrives

If you know where to look at Peru's infamous rainforest market, you'll find all sorts of endangered animals for sale as bushmeat or as pets. But some are trying to stop the trade before it's too late. (18.06.2019)  

Poaching, dams imperil ancient Danube fish

Can scientists, activists, fishermen and consumers find a way to save the ancient Danube sturgeon? Killing the appetite for wild caviar would help, say conservationists. (24.05.2018)  

South Africa: To stop poachers, provide them with an alternative income

In Pilanesberg National Park poachers target rhinos every few days. We speak to park manager Johnson Maoka, about the challenges of his job and the future of wildlife protection (24.09.2018)  

What’s in your soup? It could be manta ray

In some parts of the world, people have been killing manta and mobula rays to use their gills for a so-called medicine. But eating these animals is threatening the future of the species and could be hurting our health. (06.06.2016)  

Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction: Red List

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature's annual Red List assesses 97,000 species — 27,000 face extinction. Poaching, invasive pests, agriculture and climate change are driving many of them to the brink. (14.11.2018)  

WWW links

Traffic Report

Audios and videos on the topic

Saving Africa's endangered seahorses  

Related content

Damenhandtasche aus Krokodilleder - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Conservation and fashion: What is the impact of using exotic animal skins? 19.06.2019

Some conservation groups argue if done sustainably the use of snakes, crocodiles and other exotic animals can help protect species. But given monitoring and animal welfare issues, can their use ever be justified?

Botswana Afrikanische Elefanten mit einem toten Artgenossen

Can trophy hunting really help species survival? 17.11.2017

When the US announced plans this week to allow the import of elephant trophies, global outrage echoed loud, and President Donald Trump soon put the decision 'on hold'. But are there arguments for controlled slaughter?

Meeresfrucht Abalone

Chinese gangs fuel illegal South Africa abalone trade: report 19.09.2018

Chinese crime syndicates working with local South African gangs have caused stocks of abalone to be depleted at a record rate. Illegal trade in the marine mollusks extends across sub-Saharan Africa.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  