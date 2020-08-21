 An all-round artist: Remembering Christoph Schlingensief | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 21.08.2020

Culture

An all-round artist: Remembering Christoph Schlingensief

A new documentary portrays the enfant terrible theater director, performance artist and filmmaker Christoph Schlingensief, who died 10 years ago.

  • Christoph Schlingensief with a megaphone (AP)

    The enfant terrible: Christoph Schlingensief

    The provocative eccentric

    "Loud is closer to me than quiet," Christoph Schlingensief once said. No wonder that he often picked up a megaphone. But the enfant terrible of the German art scene was much more: an eccentric genius in theater, opera, film, visual art — and on the political arena. Now his oeuvre is revisited in a new documentary, 10 years after his early death.

  • Film Still Das Kettensägenmassaker by Christoph Schlingensief, 1990 (Created Aug 9, 2013 by jennifer schmitt)

    The enfant terrible: Christoph Schlingensief

    A penchant for gore

    Schlingensief began his artistic career as a filmmaker — at the age of nine. Later he applied to a film academy, but wasn't accepted. That didn't stop him, though. He went on to make 20 films. They portrayed elements of German history, but none of them were particularly easy on the eyes: Blood flowed, throats were cut, actors screamed.

  • Christoph Schlingensief Chance 2000 Party

    The enfant terrible: Christoph Schlingensief

    Art is politics

    In 1998, Schlingensief founded "Chance 2000," erasing the boundary between art and politics. His movement was a real-life election campaign and his party was for the "Unemployed and Excluded from Society." Its campaign slogan: "Failure is a chance." In the 2000 national elections, Schlingensief's party attained 0.058 percent of the vote, but the media attention went well beyond the votes.

  • Christoph Schlingensief in a lake with other protesters

    The enfant terrible: Christoph Schlingensief

    Wet protest

    The climax of his campaign took place when Schlingensief went swimming in the Wolfgangsee lake, inviting four million unemployed people to join. He wanted to raise the water level and flood then Chancellor Helmut Kohl's nearby vacation house. Instead of four million, 100 people came. But no problem — "Failure is a chance." In the end, art was victorious; the performance went down in art history.

  • Christoph Schlingensief staging Wagner's Parsifal in Bayreuth 2004.

    The enfant terrible: Christoph Schlingensief

    Wagnerian stress

    In 2004, Schlingensief staged Richard Wagner's opera "Parsifal" in Bayreuth. The result was a blood-spattered, six-hour marathon. Critics celebrated him and the audience cheered. For Schlingensief himself, Bayreuth was both a dream come true and a nightmare. His fight with the elderly director, Wolfgang Wagner, made the headlines. The artist later attributed his cancer to the stress in Bayreuth.

  • Fotoprobe Theaterstück Eine Kirche der Angst vor dem Fremden in mir von Christoph Schlingensief. RuhrTriennale 2008

    The enfant terrible: Christoph Schlingensief

    The stranger in me

    In January 2008, Schlingensief was diagnosed with lung cancer. The artist reacted offensively and made his illness public. He wrote a kind of requiem for himself, entitled "The Church of Fear of the Stranger in Me." It was an unbearably intense theater performance full of anger and fear. But Schlingensief, the loud artist, also showed his quieter, softer side.

  • Christoph Schlingensief So schön wie hier kanns im Himmel gar nicht sein. Das schwarz-weiße Cover des Bestsellers zeigt ein Porträt von Schlingensief. (Verlag Kiepenheuer& Witsch)

    The enfant terrible: Christoph Schlingensief

    On the other side

    Schlingensief wrote a diary about his fight with cancer, entitled "Heaven Could Not Be as Beautiful as Here: A Cancer Diary." In it, he openly shared insights into his search for himself and the meaning of life. The bestseller was unremorseful and surprisingly unemotional. Schlingensief repeatedly posed the question: Where is God?

  • Schlingensiefs Operndorf in Burkina Faso. Man sieht Schlingensief zusammen mit Architekt Francis Kéré auf der staubigen Erde Afrikas.

    The enfant terrible: Christoph Schlingensief

    Arts in Africa

    During his illness, Schlingensief had time to think about his legacy. He founded a so-called opera village in Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in Africa. It was meant to be a cultural center, but also a place where children could learn and the sick could be treated. Berlin-based Burkinabè architect Francis Kéré started building using a plentiful local resource, clay.

  • Kunstbiennale Venedig 2011. der deutsche Pavillon zeigt Schlingensiefs Kirche der Angst vor dem Fremden in mir Eine düstere Installation mit mehreren Filmprojektionen.

    The enfant terrible: Christoph Schlingensief

    In memory

    Christoph Schlingensief died in August 2010 and was unable to see the completion of his opera village. The following June, the Venice Biennale opened with the German Pavilion dedicated to his last work, "The Church of Fear of the Stranger in Me." Schlingensief was posthumously awarded the festival's Golden Lion and he is now a household name around the world.

    Author: Andrea Horakh / kbm


"The word all-round artist always sounds odd, but somehow, that's what he was," said Bettina Böhler, who edited Christoph Schlingensief's early films.

Now, Böhler is in the director's seat herself with her debut documentary film, Schlingensief – In das Schweigen Hineinschreien (Schlingensief – A Voice that Shook the Silence), released to mark the 10th anniversary of the German theater director, performance artist and filmmaker's death.

Christoph Schlingensief, who was born in Oberhausen in 1960 and died of cancer in Berlin in 2010, remains one of the most unclassifiable figures of the German arts scene: Was he an underground director, an artistic provocateur, a professional dilettante? Or was the man with the youthful physique even in his late 40s above all a gifted performance artist?

Schlingensief, the enfant terrible of the arts

Characterizations of the artist could easily fill pages: From the youngster who made experimental films with a home movie camera to the director of the Bayreuth Festivaland director of theater productions at  Berlin's Volksbühne, Schlingensief also staged numerous provocative art actions, including at the documenta in Kassel. Representing Germany at the Venice Biennale, he posthumously won the Golden Lion in 2011 for the best national pavilion. Still, Christoph Schlingensief was always a contentious figure.

Schlingensief protest performance against Chancellor Helmut Kohl's policiesArbeitsmarktpolitik (picture-alliance/dpa)

A famous Schlingensief protest performance against Chancellor Helmut Kohl's policies in 1998

"During his lifetime, and actually right up to the end, he was terribly controversial; basically, not many people liked and appreciated him," Bettina Böhler said. People tend to forget that, she added. "When someone is no longer alive but has left a work of art behind, he is suddenly stylized as a hero," Böhler argued. "But one must not forget that he faced incredible opposition during his lifetime — and basically never really got the recognition he gets now."

Perhaps Schlingensief wouldn't have been comfortable in the mainstream of the educated middle class. He was much too attracted by provocation, non-conformism and disturbance.

A man of grand gestures

Perhaps they were the essence of his art. Films, plays and operas or performances in shopping malls — Schlingensief loved to provoke with grand gestures, which were often humorous and ironic.

He annoyed politicians and sensitive art lovers as well as large parts of the "regular" public interested in art. But he also had fans: people who wanted to get back at the supporters of Chancellor Helmut Kohl's era, and people who believed art should not be happening beyond subsidized theaters and museums — in short, people who loved provocation, loved what was non-conformist and garish.

Christoph Schlingensief: 'insane amount of empathy'

Schlingensief was a man "who took an unusual look at the world and who simply observed everything that was around him very precisely," Böhler told DW, adding that he used that to express his attitude to the world that surrounded him — with the help of his art, films and theater productions, and in his performances.

It is not enough to describe Schlingensief as an artistic agitator, an artist only interested in attracting attention with flamboyant, politically charged art ventures.

Berlinale 2020 Film Schlingensief | In das Schweigen hineinschreien (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

Documentary director Bettina Böhler

"Schlingensief was someone who looked at people and things with an insane amount of empathy," according to Böhler. "That's what distinguished him, quite contrary to the fact that he was always considered a chaotic person, the kind where you would think: 'Here comes Schlingensief, hold on tight, he is up to no good!'"

That characterization does not go far enough, said Böhler: "Basically, he was a very empathetic and warm person who was just really angry about certain conditions in this country and in this world. And he expressed this anger with this art."

Not one to keep quiet

Anger may have been the source. Christoph Schlingensief was a child of the "generation of '68" West German protest movement. In the 1980s and 1990s, he devised artistic projects to ensure Germany would not forget its past. The protests had brought about social change in West Germany, which Schlingensief felt had either not yet reached the people, or was being choked back in the Kohl era. Christoph Schlingensief tackled that development as best he could.

There is no doubt that he was a political artist, his art a work that stemmed from his generation. He did not protest against the Vietnam War or dissect Red Army Faction ideology — Schlingensief was a child of the '80s and '90s, a "postwar generation and society whose parents were still fully aware of the war and the Nazis, not as perpetrators, but they were shaped by it, they were partly traumatized," said Böhler.

"We were raised by these parents and we were born into this country," said Böhler, who, like Schlingensief, was born in 1960. "And, as we now know, in the first 15 to 20 years after the war, hardly anyone in this country talked about what had happened."

Schlingensief in New York (Filmgalerie 451)

Taking art onto the streets: Schlingensief in New York

A voice that shook the silence

That explains the title of Böhler's film, which uses only archive material, without any added commentary. "We were born into a silence in a society of immobile structures, a society that of course carried a great deal of shame and guilt, but was unable to talk about it."

Christoph Schlingensief was one of the first to move plays from Germany's subsidized theaters out onto the street through public art performances. 

Whether Schlingensief's last works could be labelled as theater or art is basically irrelevant — the artist never cared about such formalities.

He was driven by a restless preoccupation with society, Böhler said, adding that this is what pushed him to feel "something was not right, he had to shake up society. "That's what moved him."

Schlingensief would find plenty of material for his art today, too. Refugees, racism, conspiracy theories in times of the coronavirus pandemics — it all would have inspired the artist who died 10 years ago at age 49. "There really is a lack of that kind of people today," said Bettina Böhler.

