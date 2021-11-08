Amy Winehouse's last concert dress sells for €210,000

She was slim and petite, had long legs and fit into the snuggest clothes. A beehive hairdo and thick eyeliner were her trademarks.

Amy Winehouse sealed her spot in pop history with her soulful vocals and hits like "Rehab" and "Back to Black."

Her meteoric rise and its pressures, however, took their toll — she became addicted to alcohol and drugs and suffered from bulimia.

On July 23, 2011, the five-time Grammy Award winner died of alcohol poisoning aged just 27.

Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club I died a hundred times Turning to alcohol in the wake of the success of Back to Black, Amy Winehouse was often too drunk to perform and was again booed off the stage in Belgrade in June 2011 before canceling her Europe tour. A month later she died of alcohol poisoning. The singer with the unique jazz-soul voice, who was also mercilessly targeted by the paparazzi, seemed destined to die young.

Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club I swear that I don't have a gun In April 1994, Kurt Cobain committed suicide by shooting himself. The pressures of his career, along with depression and drug addiction — excessive amounts of Valium and heroin were found in his system — got too much, despite having recently fathered a child. His death marked not only the end of the band Nirvana, but also the conclusion of a short but wild grunge music era.

Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club Break on through to the other side Jim Morrison came to personify the hedonistic lifestyle of the late 1960s counterculture. The Doors frontman was a poet who expressed what many weren't able to put into words. And he showed them how to live a wild, unfiltered life, one that ultimately led to the breakup of his band. An alcoholic Morrison retreated to Paris, where he died of a heart attack while sitting in a bathtub in July 1971.

Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club You can't always get what you want Rolling Stones founding guitarist Brian Jones started to became alienated from the band in the mid-1960s as he consumed large amounts of alcohol and drugs before being arrested for possession. While Mick Jagger and Keith Richards managed to maintain their wild boy image and still turn up for shows, Jones fell deeper into an abyss till he was sacked in 1969 before drowning in his own swimming pool.

Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club Purple haze, all in my brain Jimi Hendrix was the enigmatic icon of psychedelic rock, a guitar god who also became a mascot for the hippie and peace movement. His career was to last for only four years, with his band the Experience breaking up due to frictions caused by constant touring and drug-taking. A year later, on September 18, 1970, the world's highest paid rock star took nine sleeping pills and died of asphyxia.

Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club Never hear me when I cry at night Janis Joplin started it all at once — singing, heavy drinking, taking drugs and being catapulted into her music career. The bands she worked with took full advantage of her legendary blues voice, while she herself saw to it that drugs were always available at parties. Joplin once said: "On the stage, I have sex with 25,000 people — and then I go home alone." She died of a heroin overdose in 1970.

Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club Suicide is painless Bright shirts, loud make-up and nasty texts: The Manic Street Preachers were a late response to 1970s punk. When someone expressed doubts about their credibility, singer Richey Edwards cut into his own skin with knives. Only a few understood at the time that such acts were the symptoms of psychiatric illness. In 1995, Edwards disappeared without leaving a trace. He was 27 years old. Author: Silke Wünsch (ad/sb)



Her brand of retro-soul inspired many singers including Duffy and Adele, while her iconic fashion sense saw her become a muse for fashion designers like Jean Paul Gaultier.

On November 7, 2021, more than 800 of her personal effects were sold by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles, which specializes in the estates of deceased stars.

Consisting of dresses, bras, DVDs, books and makeup, the highlight of the auction was the halter neck green and black bamboo print dress that she wore at her final live concert in Belgrade in 2011.

Amy Winehouse's dresses were the centerpiece of the auction

Having not been onstage for two years, the European tour, which brought her to Belgrade on that fateful June 18, 2011, was supposed to have marked her grand comeback. She looked fantastic when she got onstage. But she was completely drunk and slurring, and was booed offstage by the audience. After this disastrous appearance, the singer canceled all further concerts.

A month later, Winehouse was dead.

Designed by stylist Naomi Parry, that infamous bamboo-print number sold on Sunday for $243,200 (€210,000) — 16 times its estimated value.

Proceeds to aid youth with addictions

Auction manager Martin Nolan told the AFP news agency that planning the sale had not been easy.

"It's very difficult to do an auction when you're working with the parents of a deceased child in the process. It was a very sensitive subject, and it took a long time for the parents to decide to let go," he said. The items were previously owned by the singer's parents, Mitch and Janis.

The total value of all the items was expected to fetch up to $2 million. But the amount raised has exceeded all expectations.

A bidder paid more than $25,000 for the turquoise bra that Winehouse wore in the music video for "You Know I'm No Good."

A gold minidress from Dolce & Gabbana that had been estimated to fetch $7,000 went under the hammer for $150,000.

The custom-made red heart-shaped Moschino bag was also on sale

A red leather heart-shaped Moschino bag Winehouse carried to the 2007 Brit Awards — at which she scooped both the British female solo artist and British album awards — fetched $204,800, 13 times its pre-auction estimate. She carried this bag while wearing a bright yellow dress, similar to what her wax avatar has on at Madame Tussauds in London.

Among other dresses at the auction was a strapless cherry red basque dress by Karen Millen. Winehouse wore it in 2004 at the Park Lane Hotel in London when the shortlist for that year's Brit Awards was announced, as well as it in the music video for "Take the Box."

Besides designer clothes and accessories, many of her personal items were also up for bidding, including a birthday card sent by Adele. Estimated to sell at around $200-400, it netted $3,200 instead.

The proceeds of the two-day auction at Julien's will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which supports teenagers and young adults with addiction problems.