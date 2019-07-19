 Amy Winehouse: A tragic life that still resonates | Music | DW | 22.07.2019

Music

Amy Winehouse: A tragic life that still resonates

Amy Winehouse was an exceptional talent whose wild and too brief career was cut short eight years ago today. On July 23, 2011, the soul singer died of alcohol poisoning and became yet another member of the "27 Club."

  • Amy Winehouse (Getty images)

    Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club

    I died a hundred times

    Turning to alcohol in the wake of the success of Back to Black, Amy Winehouse was often too drunk to perform and was again booed off the stage in Belgrade in June 2011 before canceling her Europe tour. A month later she died of alcohol poisoning. The singer with the unique jazz-soul voice, who was also mercilessly targeted by the paparazzi, seemed destined to die young.

  • Kurt Cobain

    Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club

    I swear that I don't have a gun

    In April 1994, Kurt Cobain committed suicide by shooting himself. The pressures of his career, along with depression and drug addiction — excessive amounts of Valium and heroin were found in his system — got too much, despite having recently fathered a child. His death marked not only the end of the band Nirvana, but also the conclusion of a short but wild grunge music era.

  • Jim Morrison The Doors (AP)

    Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club

    Break on through to the other side

    Jim Morrison came to personify the hedonistic lifestyle of the late 1960s counterculture. The Doors frontman was a poet who expressed what many weren't able to put into words. And he showed them how to live a wild, unfiltered life, one that ultimately led to the breakup of his band. An alcoholic Morrison retreated to Paris, where he died of a heart attack while sitting in a bathtub in July 1971.

  • Brian Jones

    Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club

    You can't always get what you want

    Rolling Stones founding guitarist Brian Jones started to became alienated from the band in the mid-1960s as he consumed large amounts of alcohol and drugs before being arrested for possession. While Mick Jagger and Keith Richards managed to maintain their wild boy image and still turn up for shows, Jones fell deeper into an abyss till he was sacked in 1969 before drowning in his own swimming pool.

  • Jimi Hendrix (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club

    Purple haze, all in my brain

    Jimi Hendrix was the enigmatic icon of psychedelic rock, a guitar god who also became a mascot for the hippie and peace movement. His career was to last for only four years, with his band the Experience breaking up due to frictions caused by constant touring and drug-taking. A year later, on September 18, 1970, the world's highest paid rock star took nine sleeping pills and died of asphyxia.

  • Janis Joplin (Getty Images)

    Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club

    Never hear me when I cry at night

    Janis Joplin started it all at once — singing, heavy drinking, taking drugs and being catapulted into her music career. The bands she worked with took full advantage of her legendary blues voice, while she herself saw to it that drugs were always available at parties. Joplin once said: "On the stage, I have sex with 25,000 people — and then I go home alone." She died of a heroin overdose in 1970.

  • man playing guitar

    Amy Winehouse and the 27 Club

    Suicide is painless

    Bright shirts, loud make-up and nasty texts: The Manic Street Preachers were a late response to 1970s punk. When someone expressed doubts about their credibility, singer Richey Edwards cut into his own skin with knives. Only a few understood at the time that such acts were the symptoms of psychiatric illness. In 1995, Edwards disappeared without leaving a trace. He was 27 years old.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ad/sb)


Growing up, Amy Winehouse wanted only one thing: to perform. The daughter of a taxi driver and a pharmacist who was raised in the London suburb of Southgate, Winehouse was bored at school and rebelled against her teachers because she was only interested in one subject: music.

'...this dream to be very famous'

At the age of 12, Amy competed confidently at the prestigious Sylvia Young Theater School. In her application, she wrote: "I would say that my school life and school reports are filled with 'could do betters' and 'does not work to her full potential.' I want to go somewhere where I am stretched right to my limits and perhaps even beyond. To sing in lessons without being told to shut up … But mostly I have this dream to be very famous. To work on stage. It's a lifelong ambition. I want people to hear my voice and just…forget their troubles for five minutes."

Read more: 10 soul greats who came before Adele 

The headmistress was amazed by Amy's talent: "It is hard to overstate just how much she struck me as unique, both as a composer and performer, from the moment she first came through the doors at the age of 13, sporting the same distinctive hairstyle that she has now.

Her abilities could put her in the same league as Judy Garland or Ella Fitzgerald. She could be one of the greats," Sylvia Young remembered years later. Amy was overjoyed when she was inducted into London's well-known talent factory.

Amy Winehouse Bildergalerie Festival (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

She dreamed of fame from a very young age

Early debut

Amy Winehouse was only 19 when she signed her first record deal. A year later, her debut album "Frank" was released in 2004 and immediately reached number 3 on the British charts. Not only did Amy sing, she also wrote about her life. On Frank she processed the relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

Amy was a white woman with a black soul voice, the critics enthused. She herself was inspired by the 1960s, calling Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald her role models. The idiosyncratic singer also adapted a sixties fashion aesthetic with trademark beehive hairstyle and thick eyeliner.

But her mega success was coupled with increasing discomfort on stage and a fear of performing in front of large audiences. Perhaps to compensate, she began to roam the clubs and bars after concerts and drowned the pressure to perform in alcohol.

Read more:  Beehive hairstyle inventor dies, aged 98

Struggling with success

On one of her pub crawls, Amy met the heroin-addicted Blake Fielder-Civil and instantly fell for him. With her new lover she plunged more and more often into drug and alcohol excesses. When he left her after a few months, Winehouse was devastated and sang about their tumultuous relationship on the album Back To Black. The album earned her five Grammy awards and finally made her a world star.

But it was the song "Rehab" — about the unsuccessful attempt by her father and her manager to put Winehouse in a rehabilitation clinic — that dominated the charts. She wrote the song in a couple of hours and it became an anthem for a generation of young tortured souls.

A man and women look into each other's eyes (Getty Images/M. Buckner)

Singer Amy Winehouse kisses fiance Blake Fielder-Civil in 2007

Tragic ending

Eighteen months after the split, Blake Fielder-Civil knocked on Winehouse's door again. The two married, but the relationship was fraught. They divorced around two years later in 2009.

Winehouse's career was concurrently stalling. She often staggered drunk on stage and her once powerful voice sounded weak and hollow. Audiences booed her. Concerts were stopped and whole tours were canceled — for "health reasons," said her management. But everyone knew that Amy Winehouse had a massive alcohol problem.

On July 23, 2011, her bodyguard found her dead in her London apartment. The cause of death was alcohol poisoning.

"She could bring songs to life like no other," wrote an English journalist after her death. "But she was unable to live her own life."

