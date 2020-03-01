 Amy Klobuchar ends bid for US presidency | News | DW | 02.03.2020

News

Amy Klobuchar ends bid for US presidency

Shortly after fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg pulled out of the Democrat presidential nomination race, Amy Klobuchar has thrown in the towel. She asked her supporters to vote for Joe Biden in the Super Tuesday primaries.

USA Amy Klobuchar (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Griffin)

Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the White House on Monday.

The moderate candidate told her supporters to instead vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, and was set to head out to join him that evening.

She made the announcement one day before "Super Tuesday," when 14 states along with American Samoa and Democrats abroad will vote in a mixture of primaries and caucuses.

After performing poorly in Iowa and Nevada, Biden won the South Carolina primary last week. He is hoping to perform well on Tuesday, while the other perceived front-runner, Bernie Sanders, is also hoping to pick up votes from Klobuchar's supporters.

Klobuchar will fly to Dallas on Monday evening to join Biden at a rally.

Read more: Super Tuesday – a 'how to' guide to the 2020 US primary elections

Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar (AFP/J. Watson)

Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar

The race narrows

Pete Buttigieg, a moderate like Klobuchar, pulled out of the race on Sunday. He has also asked his supporters to rally round Biden, according to Reuters news agency.

Klobuchar's withdrawal came as a surprise given she was set to fare well in her home state of Minnesota on Tuesday.

Read more: The next US president: Wall Street's fear of the left

Neither Sanders nor Biden have named running mates yet. The position could be doubly valuable given their advanced ages, making it possible they don't seek a second term as president.

The only other main candidates who remain in the race are progressive Elizabeth Warren and billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

  • Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford (REUTERS)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Ariana Grande for Sanders

    Back in November, the pop star voiced her support for Sanders, posting photos with him backstage on Twitter. "MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for!" she wrote. The singer has been registering young voters with organization HeadCount during her tour and broke a record in December after registering 600,000 people.

  • Vampire Weekend (Getty Images/M. Loccisano)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Vampire Weekend feels the Bern

    The rock band performed for thousands of fans at rallies for the Vermont senator in Iowa and New Hampshire. "Bernie's still the landslide favorite among people 35 and under (across racial and gender lines) so talk to your older, skeptical friends and family about why Bernie can actually win" front-man Ezra Koenig wrote on Instagram. Bon Iver also performed an acoustic set in Iowa.

  • Musician John Legend performed concerts for Elizabeth Warren (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Pizzello)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    John Legend supports Elizabeth Warren

    Singer John Legend is on the Warren bandwagon and headlined three concerts for the Massachusetts senator while she campaigned in African American communities in South Carolina at the end of February. "She supports creating a commission on reparations for the descendants of enslaved people," the singer told the audience in the city of Orangeburg.

  • Scarlett Johansson in London (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Scarlett Johansson is on the Warren bandwagon

    Back in September, the actress announced she would back Elizabeth Warren as the democratic nominee. In an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter," the actress has called the candidate "thoughtful and progressive but realistic" — a potential criticism of Sanders. She said she was not supporting the Hollywood trend of waiting to see how the Democratic primary will shake out before backing someone.

  • Cher (Getty Images/K. Winter)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Cher backs Joe Biden

    Although he just swept South Carolina, Joe Biden is still lagging behind Warren and Sanders in generating celebrity buzz. Yet, among his fans is singer Cher, whom he recently saw in Las Vegas. "Ran into a friend the other night. I'm excited to Cher it," read the caption he posted on Instagram with the star.

  • Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin (Reuters/M. Blake)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    George R. R. Martin is pro Biden

    The "Game of Thrones" author is also among the notable names throwing their support behind the former Vice President. As fans eagerly await his upcoming book, "The Winds of Winter," Martin took the time to write on his personal blog, saying he found Biden a qualified candidate.

  • Michael Douglas USA Hollywood Walk of Fame | Michael Douglas (picture-alliance/abaca/H. Lionel)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Michael Douglas stumps for Michael Bloomberg

    The billionaire candidate and former New York mayor has more than a few Hollywood faces on his team. Actor Michael Douglas spoke at a canvassing event for Bloomberg in South Carolina and has said Bloomberg "is a president America needs." Other stars on team Bloomberg include actor Ted Danson and musician John Mellencamp.

  • Tim Gunn with Heidi Klum (Barbara Nitke/2018)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Tim Gunn supports Bloomberg

    Known as the host of popular fashion design show "Project Runway," Tim Gunn (left) is a fan of former Mayor Bloomberg. The TV personality joined Bloomberg's LGBTQ Leadership Council and told "People" magazine he thought Bloomberg's late entry into the race was an advantage. "Now he can just ride in like a knight in shining armor" he said.

  • Singer Clay Aiken (Getty Images/D. Dipasupil)

    The stars backing democratic presidential candidates

    Singer Clay Aiken for Amy Klobuchar

    US singer Clay Aiken of "American Idol" fame is one of the only stars who has openly gone to bat for Amy Klobuchar. He wrote an op-ed in "USA Today" about changing his vote from Joe Biden to the Minnesota senator, calling the moderate democratic candidate "a fresher voice" for the Democratic party.

    Author: Sarah Hucal


Author: Sarah Hucal

ed/msh (AFP, AP)

ed/msh (AFP, AP)

