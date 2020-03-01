Amy Klobuchar ends bid for US presidency

Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the White House on Monday.

The moderate candidate told her supporters to instead vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, and was set to head out to join him that evening.

She made the announcement one day before "Super Tuesday," when 14 states along with American Samoa and Democrats abroad will vote in a mixture of primaries and caucuses.

After performing poorly in Iowa and Nevada, Biden won the South Carolina primary last week. He is hoping to perform well on Tuesday, while the other perceived front-runner, Bernie Sanders, is also hoping to pick up votes from Klobuchar's supporters.

Klobuchar will fly to Dallas on Monday evening to join Biden at a rally.

The race narrows

Pete Buttigieg, a moderate like Klobuchar, pulled out of the race on Sunday. He has also asked his supporters to rally round Biden, according to Reuters news agency.

Klobuchar's withdrawal came as a surprise given she was set to fare well in her home state of Minnesota on Tuesday.

Neither Sanders nor Biden have named running mates yet. The position could be doubly valuable given their advanced ages, making it possible they don't seek a second term as president.

The only other main candidates who remain in the race are progressive Elizabeth Warren and billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

The stars backing democratic presidential candidates Ariana Grande for Sanders Back in November, the pop star voiced her support for Sanders, posting photos with him backstage on Twitter. "MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for!" she wrote. The singer has been registering young voters with organization HeadCount during her tour and broke a record in December after registering 600,000 people.

The stars backing democratic presidential candidates Vampire Weekend feels the Bern The rock band performed for thousands of fans at rallies for the Vermont senator in Iowa and New Hampshire. "Bernie's still the landslide favorite among people 35 and under (across racial and gender lines) so talk to your older, skeptical friends and family about why Bernie can actually win" front-man Ezra Koenig wrote on Instagram. Bon Iver also performed an acoustic set in Iowa.

The stars backing democratic presidential candidates John Legend supports Elizabeth Warren Singer John Legend is on the Warren bandwagon and headlined three concerts for the Massachusetts senator while she campaigned in African American communities in South Carolina at the end of February. "She supports creating a commission on reparations for the descendants of enslaved people," the singer told the audience in the city of Orangeburg.

The stars backing democratic presidential candidates Scarlett Johansson is on the Warren bandwagon Back in September, the actress announced she would back Elizabeth Warren as the democratic nominee. In an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter," the actress has called the candidate "thoughtful and progressive but realistic" — a potential criticism of Sanders. She said she was not supporting the Hollywood trend of waiting to see how the Democratic primary will shake out before backing someone.

The stars backing democratic presidential candidates Cher backs Joe Biden Although he just swept South Carolina, Joe Biden is still lagging behind Warren and Sanders in generating celebrity buzz. Yet, among his fans is singer Cher, whom he recently saw in Las Vegas. "Ran into a friend the other night. I'm excited to Cher it," read the caption he posted on Instagram with the star.

The stars backing democratic presidential candidates George R. R. Martin is pro Biden The "Game of Thrones" author is also among the notable names throwing their support behind the former Vice President. As fans eagerly await his upcoming book, "The Winds of Winter," Martin took the time to write on his personal blog, saying he found Biden a qualified candidate.

The stars backing democratic presidential candidates Michael Douglas stumps for Michael Bloomberg The billionaire candidate and former New York mayor has more than a few Hollywood faces on his team. Actor Michael Douglas spoke at a canvassing event for Bloomberg in South Carolina and has said Bloomberg "is a president America needs." Other stars on team Bloomberg include actor Ted Danson and musician John Mellencamp.

The stars backing democratic presidential candidates Tim Gunn supports Bloomberg Known as the host of popular fashion design show "Project Runway," Tim Gunn (left) is a fan of former Mayor Bloomberg. The TV personality joined Bloomberg's LGBTQ Leadership Council and told "People" magazine he thought Bloomberg's late entry into the race was an advantage. "Now he can just ride in like a knight in shining armor" he said.

The stars backing democratic presidential candidates Singer Clay Aiken for Amy Klobuchar US singer Clay Aiken of "American Idol" fame is one of the only stars who has openly gone to bat for Amy Klobuchar. He wrote an op-ed in "USA Today" about changing his vote from Joe Biden to the Minnesota senator, calling the moderate democratic candidate "a fresher voice" for the Democratic party. Author: Sarah Hucal



