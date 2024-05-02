Amsterdam's fashion library

Nature and EnvironmentNetherlandsAmsterdam's fashion libraryTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentNetherlandsOlaf Müller02/05/2024February 5, 2024The fashion industry is a major polluter, and vast amounts of used textiles from industrialized countries end up dumped in Africa. In Amsterdam, fashion fans can reduce the environmental toll of fast fashion by renting clothes.https://p.dw.com/p/4bqMQAdvertisement