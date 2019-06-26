 Amsterdam Holocaust memorial to go ahead despite pushback from residents | News | DW | 10.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Amsterdam Holocaust memorial to go ahead despite pushback from residents

A Holocaust memorial is set to be built in Amsterdam after a court dismissed complaints from local residents. Locals had argued that the monument is too big for the space and that too many trees would have to be removed.

Architect Daniel Libeskind looks at a model of a planned Holocaust Memorial in Amsterdam, The Netherlands (picture-alliance/dpa/ANP/F. van den Bergh)

A Dutch court ruled against a group of Amsterdam residents on Tuesday, who were trying to block construction of a Holocaust memorial in their neighborhood.

The court said that the monument was in the public interest and outweighs the complaints from residents. Amsterdam's local government granted a construction permit for the project back in 2017, but was halted by a legal challenge from locals.

The Dutch Auschwitz Committee welcomed the court's decision, with the organization's chairman saying that construction could begin "swiftly."

In their lawsuit, residents argued that they hadn't been included in the project planning process.

They emphasized that they were not against a Holocaust memorial in general, but rather the location that was chosen.

Niederlande Amsterdam | Vorgesehener Ort für Namur-Denkmal zu Gedenken an die Opfer des Holocaust (picture-alliance/ANP/K. van Weel)

Some 24 trees will need to be removed from the Weeperstraat park (pictured above) for the memorial

One of the main points of contention was over the size of monument, with locals saying it will be too large for the space and that it couldn't accommodate the number of tourists who will come to see it.

They also raised concerns about 24 trees that will be need to be removed from the park where it is to be built.

Residents can still appeal the court decision, but it is unclear whether they will do so.

  • Destroyed pictures of Holocaust survivors

    Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna

    Slashed with knives

    The "Lest We Forget" exhibition features 200 photographic portraits of Jewish, Sinti, and Roma people as well as others persecuted under the Nazi regime. The works have been on display in the center of Vienna since early May. During the night following the European elections, unknown assailants attacked some of the images.

  • Luigi Toscana in front of destroyed pictures of Holocaust survivors

    Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna

    Horrified organizer

    German-Italian photographer and exhibition organizer Luigi Toscano spent over a year meeting with Holocaust survivors living in the US, Germany, Ukraine, Israel, and Russia. After the attacks, he expressed his dismay with a post on Facebook, asking: "Austria, what's wrong with you?"

  • Muslim students repair destroyed pictures of Holocaust survivors

    Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna

    Rapid community response

    Only a few hours after the crime, several organizations, including Muslim Youth Austria, launched a campaign to repair and protect the series. Volunteers were able to sew the damaged works back together within a few hours.

  • Destroyed pictures of Holocaust survivors

    Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna

    Not the first attack

    The efforts of the rescue operation are impressive: Now the only traces of the damage that remain are red stitches. But even before this incident, the exhibition had been attacked two times. Two days after the launch, several photos were slashed with a knife but the damage was not as great.

  • Muslim students at the site of the memorial

    Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna

    Around-the-clock vigil

    The images, which have been installed in public squares and parks in 13 cities worldwide, will now be guarded around the clock in Vienna. Several Viennese Muslims are attending the night vigils. In the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, they want to do something good for their community. It is also an opportunity to break the fast together.

  • Students stand guard at the memorial

    Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna

    "We stand guard"

    Until the exhibition finshes at the end of the month, young Muslims, as well contemporaries from the Catholic Caritas organization and the nesterva artists' collective, want to stay on site to protect the pictures. Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig (3rd from right) also attended the vigil. He thanked the helpers and spoke of a "beautiful sign of civil society."

  • Alice Uhl at the memorial

    Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna

    Fighting anti-Semitism

    The head of the Young Caritas, Alice Uhl, is torn. On the one hand, she is overwhelmed by the outpouring of assistance but on the other hand, she is ashamed that the portraits were defaced: "The exhibition has never been attacked so often — and damaged so badly — as it has been in Austria. It is unacceptable! It's important to me that we're here together to take a stand against this."

  • Visitors to the memorial

    Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna

    More and more visitors

    At least one good thing has come from the attacks: The exhibition is now attracting more and more visitors because of the vigil guarding it, and the media presence. Toscano is looking ahead to the exhibition's next venues. The series of portraits have gone on display in public spaces in Berlin, Ukraine, and the US.

    Author: Nermin Ismail


Remembering Dutch Holocaust victims

The "Dutch Holocaust Memorial of Names," designed by renowned US-Polish architect Daniel Liebeskind, is due to be built in a park along the Weeperstraat.

It will contain thousands of stones bearing the names of the 102,000 Jews, Roma and Sinti who were killed in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

The 2-meter-high walls containing the names are shaped into a Hebrew word that means "in memory of."

In June, the Netherlands' state rail company announced it would compensate survivors and families of the 100,000 Holocaust victims who were transported to Nazi death camps on Dutch trains.

  • The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin (picture-alliance/Schoening)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The Holocaust Memorial

    A huge field of stelae in the center of the German capital was designed by New York architect Peter Eisenmann. The almost 3,000 stone blocks commemorate the six million Jewish people from all over Europe who were murdered by the National Socialists.

  • Stolpersteine Stumbling stones memorials to victims of the Holocaust (DW/T.Walker)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The "Stumbling Stones"

    Designed by German artist Gunther Demnig, these brass plates are very small — only 10 by 10 centimeters (3.9 x 3.9 inches). The stumbling stones mark the homes and offices from which people were deported by the Nazis. More than 7,000 of them have been placed across Berlin, 70,000 across Europe, and in 2017 the first stones were also laid in outside Europe, in Buenos Aires.

  • The Wannsee Memorial outside Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The Wannsee Conference House

    Fifteen high-ranking Nazi officials met in this villa on the Wannsee Lake on January 20, 1942 to discuss the systematic murder of European Jews, which they termed the "Final Solution to the Jewish Question". Today the house is a memorial that informs visitors about the unimaginable dimension of the genocide that was decided here.

  • Track 17 Memorial (imago/IPON)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Track 17 Memorial

    White roses on track 17 at Grunewald station remember the more than 50,000 Berlin Jews who were sent to their deaths from here. 186 steel plates show the date, destination and number of deportees. The first train went to the Litzmannstadt ghetto (Lodz, Poland) on October 18, 1941; the last train to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp on January 5, 1945.

  • Memorial to Otto Weidt's workshop for the blind in Berlin (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Otto Weidt's Workshop for the Blind

    Today, the Hackesche Höfe in Berlin Mitte are mentioned in every travel guide. They are a backyard labyrinth in which many Jewish people lived and worked — for example in the brush factory of the German entrepreneur Otto Weidt. During the Nazi era he employed many blind and deaf Jews and saved them from deportation and death. The workshop of the blind is now a museum.

  • Berlin's Hausvogteiplatz memorial to Jewish designers who worked there before the Holocaust (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Fashion Center Hausvogteiplatz

    The heart of Berlin's fashion metropolis once beat here. A memorial sign made of high mirrors recalls the Jewish fashion designers and stylists who made clothes for the whole of Europe at Hausvogteiplatz. The National Socialists expropriated the Jewish owners and handed over the fashion stores to Aryan employees. Berlin's fashion center was irretrievably destroyed during the Second World War.

  • Berlin's Koppenplatz memorial to the Jews murdered in the Holocaust (DW)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Memorial at Koppenplatz

    Before the Holocaust, 173,000 Jews lived in Berlin; in 1945 there were only 9,000. The monument "Der verlassene Raum" (The Deserted Room) is located in the middle of the Koppenplatz residential area in Berlin's Mitte district. It is a reminder of the Jewish citizens who were taken from their homes without warning and never returned.

  • Jewish Museum Berlin (AP)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The Jewish Museum

    Architect Daniel Libeskind chose a dramatic design: viewed from above, the building looks like a broken Star of David. The Jewish Museum is one of the most visited museums in Berlin, offering an overview of the turbulent centuries of German Jewish history.

  • Weissensee, Europe's largest Jewish cemetery (Renate Pelzl)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Weissensee Jewish Cemetery

    There are still eight remaining Jewish cemeteries in Berlin, the largest of them in the Weissensee district. With over 115,000 graves, it is the largest Jewish cemetery in Europe. Many persecuted Jews hid in the complex premises during the Nazi era. On May 11, 1945, only three days after the end of the Second World War, the first postwar Jewish funeral service was held here.

  • The New Synagogue on Berlin's Oranienburger Strasse (Renate Pelzl)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The New Synagogue

    When the New Synagogue on Oranienburger Strasse was first consecrated in 1866 it was considered the largest and most magnificent synagogue in Germany. The only one of Berlin's 13 synagogues to survive the Kristallnacht pogroms, it later burned down due to Allied bombs. It was reconstructed and opened again in 1995. Since then, the 50-meter-high golden dome once again dominates Berlin's cityscape.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


rs/jm (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Dutch railway to compensate Holocaust survivors

At a ceremony in Utrecht, the head of the Dutch state rail company announced compensation for survivors and families of the 100,000 Holocaust victims sent on Dutch trains to Nazi death camps. (26.06.2019)  

Why the memory of the Holocaust has become a 'monster'

In his novel about a Holocaust scholar, Yishai Sarid is critical of Israeli remembrance culture. In an interview with DW, he speaks about Auschwitz and the pornography of evil. (24.06.2019)  

Amsterdam's Anne Frank House remodeled for younger public

The famous museum draws more than a million visitors a year but, more and more, they lack knowledge of the historical context of Anne Frank's story, which serves as a symbol of humanity amid the horrors of the Holocaust. (22.11.2018)  

Jewish memorials in Berlin

The Holocaust may have been eight decades ago, but it is never to be forgotten. Large and small memorials all over the German capital commemorate the victims of the Nazis. (11.05.2018)  

Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna

The "Lest we forget" exhibition in Vienna shows large photos of Holocaust survivors. After the portraits were repeatedly desecrated, young people started holding vigils around the clock to guard the works. (29.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Holocaust-Wiedergutmachungen der Niederlande

Dutch railway to compensate Holocaust survivors 26.06.2019

At a ceremony in Utrecht, the head of the Dutch state rail company announced compensation for survivors and families of the 100,000 Holocaust victims sent on Dutch trains to Nazi death camps.

Niederlande Apeldoorn Ausstellung The Garden of Earthly Worries von Daniel Libeskind

Architect Daniel Libeskind comments on climate change through sculptures 02.04.2019

Daniel Libeskind has created four sculptures for the Netherlands' Het Loo Palace. The series, titled "The Garden of Earthly Worries," deals with climate change. Discover more of the star architect's works.

Bildergalerie Sinti und Roma

Inside Europe: Dutch rail firm to compensate Holocaust survivors 30.11.2018

The Netherlands' state-owned train company will compensate Holocaust survivors and people whose relatives were deported on its trains to Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Trains operated by Nederlandse Spoorwegen sent more than 100,000 Jews to their deaths. Keith Walker speaks with Bas Kortholt from the Centre for Memory at Westerbork in the Netherlands.

Advertisement