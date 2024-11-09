Amsterdam bans demonstrations over attacks on Israeli fans

Amsterdam banned protests for three days after attacks on supporters of the Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv. Police said that 10 people were suspected of crimes including vandalism and 40 were given fines.

Amsterdam banned demonstrations for three days from Friday after overnight attacks on Israeli soccer supporters.

The Dutch city also gave police emergency stop-and-search powers in response to the unrest.

Dutch police said that five people required hospital treatment and that 62 arrests had been made. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two planes to be sent to the Netherlands to bring back fans.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema described the attacks as being carried out by "antisemitic hit-and-run squads."

What did police say about the suspects?

Amsterdam prosecutors said that 10 people were suspected of crimes including vandalism.

They said that 40 suspects in the attacks were given fines for disturbing public order. Four suspects, including two minors, remained detained late on Saturday on suspicion of violent acts.

Police said on Friday that they had detained 62 people in total in connection with the incidents, 10 of which were taken into custody.

Also on Saturday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar made a last-minute trip to the Netherlands to meet with his Dutch counterpart, Caspar Veldkamp, as well as Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Some 3,000 Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attended their club's Europa League away game at Ajax Amsterdam.

The night before the game, videos circulated on social media that allegedly depicted Maccabi Tel Aviv fans removing Palestinian flags from windows in Amsterdam. In one video, a group was seen singing an insulting chant about Gaza and Palestinians.

PM Schoof to miss COP29

The Netherlands' prime minister announced that he would not be attending the UN's climate conference, COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan due to the Friday attacks.

"I will not be going to Azerbaijan next week for the UN Climate Conference COP29. Due to the major social impact of the events of last Thursday night in Amsterdam, I will remain in the Netherlands," Schoof said in a post on the platform X.

Climate Minister Sophie Hermans is set to attend the summit in the premier's stead.

COP29 is scheduled for November 11-12.

