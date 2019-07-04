Amnesty urges UN to investigate Philippines drug killings

Amnesty International on Monday urged the United Nations to investigate potential "crimes against humanity" that occurred in the Philippines during President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody anti-drug crackdown.

In its report, "They Just Kill," the London-based rights watchdog urged the UN Human Rights Council to approve a resolution calling for an investigation into the Philippines, where there was now a "perilous normalization" of illegal executions and police abuses.

A vote on the resolution by the 47-member council is expected later this week.

The exact number of deaths in President Duterte's violent war on drugs cannot be verified, but at least 6,000 have died in operations in which police said suspects were armed and had fought back since Duterte launched the campaign when he took office in mid-2016.

Non-government groups claim a much higher death toll, including many suspects killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen who human rights groups suspect were financed by police officers.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Daunting challenge Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Brutal incidents Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Suspicious killings One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Left alone A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Last message The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Funeral march Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Remembering the dead Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Calling for justice Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she doesn't want to be identified. Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen



The 'bloodiest killing field'

Amnesty said Bulacan province north of the capital has become "the country's bloodiest killing field" after some officers involved in the crackdown were transferred there from Manila, which used to be the "epicenter of killings."

"Within marginalized communities, police continue to kill with total impunity, fueling a pervasive climate of fear in cities, towns and neighbourhoods," Amnesty said in its study. "The reliance on violent and repressive policies continues to perpetuate human rights violations and abuses in the country."

Amnesty said it investigated 20 drug-related incidents in which 27 people were killed across Bulacan from May 2018 to last April by interviewing witnesses, families of the dead, local officials and rights activists.

Amnesty concluded half of the incidents "appear to have been extrajudicial executions" based on witnesses' accounts and other information.

The others were unclear due to difficulty obtaining information about the killings "although their broad outlines were consistent with patterns of previous extrajudicial executions."

Read more: Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug war — A Filipino mother's rage

Poor labeled 'big-time' drug dealers

Amnesty wrote that families of the deceased said the victims had struggled to earn a living but were accused of being "big time" drug dealers.

Police officers justified the deaths by claiming that suspects fought back during so-called "buy-bust" operations, where undercover agents posed as drug buyers. Amnesty said it doubted the police reports, saying they did not "meet the feeblest standards of credibility."

Amnesty also questioned the legitimacy and accuracy of drug "watch lists," which it said contain the names of drug suspects targeted in police raids.

Amnesty cited accounts from suspects' relatives and witnesses who said some suspects who police claimed fired back were too poor to buy a gun, while others died after police forcibly broke into homes and opened fire then later claimed the suspects fought back after sensing they were being entrapped in police "buy-bust" transactions.

