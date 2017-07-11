Amnesty says Israel maintains 'system of oppression and domination'

In a new report released Tuesday, Amnesty International said the Israeli state governed Palestinians in "a system of oppression and domination," which it charged met the international definition of "apartheid."

The more than 200-page report was compiled over four years. Amnesty International joins other rights groups such as Human Rights Watch and the Israeli organization B'Tselem in alleging Israel is an "apartheid" state.

Amnesty accuses Israel of implementing a system of "segregation, dispossession and exclusion" that it says amounts to crimes against humanity.

Amnesty's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said, "Amnesty recognizes the state of Israel and denounces antisemitism."

What does the Amnesty report say?

In the decade since the peace process stopped, rights groups have attempted to reframe the public discussion over the Palestinian struggle as not a territorial conflict over land but rather as a human rights struggle for dignity.

This effort has gained strength as Israel is disinclined toward a two-state solution while tightening its hold on the Palestinian territories.

Israel itself has hardened in its position towards rights groups labeling it "apartheid."

The Amnesty report offers a researched but abridged history of the Palestinian population since Israel declared its statehood in 1948.

In the conflict that led to Israel's creation, approximately 700,000 Palestinians or roughly 80% of the Palestinian population in present-day Israel fled or were expelled, mostly to neighboring countries.

Today, Palestinians comprise 20% of Israel's population of 9.4 million. However, if the West Bank and Gaza are included, the Jewish and Arab populations are about the same.

In 2005, Israel withdrew its army from Gaza and evicted settlers. The militant group Hamas has been in control of Gaza since 2007.

The rights groups charge the fragmented territory of the West Bank and Gaza is part of a system of control designed for the Israeli state to control land from the Mediterranean to the Jordan River.

While some Palestinians have excelled in business, law, medicine and entertainment in Israel, the situation and job prospects as well as potential for physical or societal mobility are diminished.

Amnesty's report examines discrimination against Arabs within Israel, the country's blockade of the Gaza Strip, and the de facto annexation of the West Bank, where Israel is rapidly constructing and expanding existing settlements.

Many in the international community charge the settlements and their expansion is a violation of international law.

Additionally, the report chronicles the appropriation of Palestinian land and property, extrajudicial killings, the forcible relocation of people and the denial of the rights of citizenship.

How has Israel responded?

Israel rejects the allegation of "apartheid," pointing to Israeli Arab citizens who the government says have full rights.

Ahead of the report's release, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Its extremist language and the distortion of historical context were designed to demonize Israel and pour fuel onto the fire of antisemitism.''

The foreign minister, Yair Lapid, said, "Israel is not perfect, but it is a democracy committed to international law and open to scrutiny."

In the 1990s, Israel granted some autonomy to the Palestinian Authority during the peace process that led up to the Oslo Accords. The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, welcomed the report.

In Germany, the country's only Jewish weekly newspaper, Jüdische Allgemeine, called it "the #apartheid lie," and said, "Israel is repeatedly equated and defamed with the former South African regime."

Additionally, the Central Council of Jews in Germany called on Amnesty International's German chapter to distance itself from the report.

