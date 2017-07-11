Amnesty International says will close Hong Kong offices over security law

Amnesty International said on Monday that it plans to close its offices in Hong Kong by the end of the year because of the danger posed to its staff by a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing.

"This decision, made with a heavy heart, has been driven by Hong Kong's national security law, which has made it effectively impossible for human rights organisations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious reprisals from the government," Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, chair of Amnesty's board, said in a statement.

"Hong Kong has long been an ideal regional base for international civil society organizations, but the recent targeting of local human rights and trade union groups signals an intensification of the authorities' campaign to rid the city of all dissenting voices," the statement went on. "It is increasingly difficult for us to keep operating in such an unstable environment."



Under the law, which came into effect in July 2020, authorities have clamped down on dissent in the city, effectively putting an end to Hong Kong's exceptional status under the "One country, two systems" principle that was agreed when it became a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China in 1997.

Amnesty said its Hong Kong office dealing with human rights and campaigns in the city would close on October 31 and its second office tasked with research and advocacy work across East and Southeast Asia and the Pacific would be shuttered "by the end of 2021."