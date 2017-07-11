Amnesty International halts operations in India

Amnesty International suspended human rights work in India after an Indian government investigative arm froze the organization's bank accounts, according to a statement released Tuesday.

"This is an egregious and shameful act by the Indian government, which forces us to cease the crucial human rights work of Amnesty International India for now," Julie Verhaar, the acting secretary-general of Amnesty said in a statement, adding that the organization was working "resolutely" to determine how it can continue human rights work in India.

The government of India froze Amnesty International India's bank accounts on September 10, which Amnesty said forced it to let go of staff and "pause its ongoing campaign and research work."

Amnesty said the Indian government was unduly portraying the group's fundraising as "money laundering" under a law regulating foreign funding.

According to Amnesty, around 100,000 Indians have supported the group financially over the past 8 years.

'Witch hunt' of human rights organizations

Amnesty has accused the Indian government of carrying out a "witch hunt of human rights organizations" in response to rights watchdogs challenging the "government's grave excesses."

India's ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been accused of pushing a Hindu-first agenda that marginalizes the country's Muslim minority and violates human rights principles.

In August, Amnesty said police violated human rights during deadly religious riots in New Delhi earlier this year, including beating protesters, torturing detainees and joining Hindu mobs.

Amnesty has also accused the Indian military of violating human rights during New Delhi's crackdown on the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir.

Amnesty targeted again

New Dehli has targeted Amnesty India's finances before. In 2018, Indian authorities raided its office and froze its bank accounts on similar charges.

In 2016, the watchdog faced sedition charges after Amnesty held an event to discuss human rights violations in Kashmir.

"Treating human rights organisations like criminal enterprises and dissenting individuals as criminals without any credible evidence is a deliberate attempt ... to stoke a climate of fear and dismantle the critical voices in India," said Avinash Kumar, Amnesty India's executive director.

wmr/ (AP, AFP, Reuters)

