 Amnesty: Eritrea′s Tigray ′massacre′ might be crime against humanity | News | DW | 26.02.2021

News

Amnesty: Eritrea's Tigray 'massacre' might be crime against humanity

After conducting research with residents and witnesses from the town of Axum, which lies in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, Amnesty is in little doubt the mass killings were carried out by Eritrean forces.

Axum, Tigray, Ethiopia

Thousands of people have been killed since Ethiopia launched a military offensive against the Tigray People's Liberation Front in November last year

Human rights organization Amnesty International said on Friday that "hundreds" of people were massacred by Eritrean troops in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region last November.

Amnesty's Jean-Baptiste Gallopin, who conducted numerous interviews with residents and witness from the historical town of Axum, where the alleged massacre took place, told DW: "The perpetrators were Eritreans."

"We interviewed 41 residents and witnesses from Axum over two research missions," he continued. "So we're pretty confident in our findings. We also used satellite imagery that allowed us to corroborate the burial sites."

In addition, Gallopin said there had been "indiscriminate shelling on the city and looting by Eritrean forces."

Watch video 02:47

Ethiopia: Amnesty report details massacre in Tigray

US and Kenya discuss 'human rights crises'

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden called Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to talk over the crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Biden and Kenyatta "discussed the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access," the White House said in a statement.

Last month, the US called on Eritrean troops to withdraw from Tigray. However, both the Eritrean and Ethiopian governments denied that Eritrean forces are in the region, which lies along Ethiopia's border with Eritrea.

Thousands of people have been killed since Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched military operations against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in early November 2020.

Abiy ordered the offensive move after an alleged attack on a federal army camp by TPLF fighters. In late November, Abiy declared victory after government forces captured the regional capital of Mekele. But clashes continue in the region. 

  • The border between Ivory Coast and Ghana, with several freight trucks

    Africa in 2021: Will political crises persist?

    The world's largest free trade zone is to be created in Africa

    On New Year's Day 2021, Africa's economies ring in a new era with the official launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The coming months and years will see the creation of the world's largest free trade zone. Experts say the agreement has enormous potential, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made implementation difficult.

  • A supporter holds up a portrait of Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine

    Africa in 2021: Will political crises persist?

    Showdown in Uganda 

    Police operations targeting the opposition — including challengers and protesters — have resulted in dozens of deaths. Images from Uganda's election campaign have sparked worldwide concern. On January 14, citizens will choose between long-term President Yoweri Museveni and former pop star Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine. Observers have stressed the importance of holding free and fair elections.

  • Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivers a speech

    Africa in 2021: Will political crises persist?

    A fateful year for the Horn of Africa

    Will Ethiopians find unity after the central government's offensive against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF)? Or will the country fracture under the weight of its many internal conflicts? 2021 could decide whether Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed can achieve democratic balance in Ethiopia. The elections planned for June 5 may be his best chance.

  • Refugees from Tigray in Sudan

    Africa in 2021: Will political crises persist?

    Refugee crises

    One consequence of the conflict in Tigray is clear: Tens of thousands have fled the embattled region to neighboring Sudan, where the fledgling government is struggling to provide for them. Elsewhere, too, it is feared that ongoing conflicts will lead to new refugee crises in 2021, while old ones remain unresolved. It will be another difficult year in Cameroon, northern Nigeria and DR Congo.

  • A man casting a ballot

    Africa in 2021: Will political crises persist?

    Difficult elections ahead

    Alongside Uganda and Ethiopia, Benin, Somalia, South Sudan, Zambia, Cape Verde, Chad and The Gambia will head to the polls in 2021 to elect new heads of state. While some countries are hoping for relatively uneventful elections, the situation in Somalia and South Sudan is already tense due to challenging security environments.

  • A health worker holding a needle

    Africa in 2021: Will political crises persist?

    Hope for a COVID-19 vaccine

    Although African countries are making it through the pandemic better than expected, the health and economic consequences are immense. Hopes for a vaccine are high, but Africa is not yet ready for "the largest vaccination campaign ever," Matshidiso Moeti of the World Health Organization (WHO) said recently. Experts don't expect vaccination to begin until mid-2021 due to logistical difficulties.

  • A face mask vendor

    Africa in 2021: Will political crises persist?

    Is debt relief coming? 

    One consequence of the coronavirus pandemic won't simply disappear even after vaccinations are rolled out: Some African countries are facing state bankruptcy. Although the G20 initiated debt relief at the onset of the outbreak, NGOs are now calling for a comprehensive debt cut to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of COVID-19.  

  • Vanessa Nakate

    Africa in 2021: Will political crises persist?

    The climate crisis looms

    Droughts, locust plagues, floods: No continent is suffering so acutely from the climate crisis as Africa. But young activists like Vanessa Nakate from Uganda no longer want the lip service of the Global North. She is fighting for Africa to be heard on the global stage and will be one of the continent's most vocal representatives the at the UN Climate Change Conference in November 2021.  

    Author: Jan Philipp Wilhelm


Amnesty seeks UN investigation

Amnesty researcher Gallopin is urging the international community to act, particularly as the Ethiopian government continuse to block the path of those trying to investigate.

"Amnesty International is calling for a UN-led investigation into the massacre, but also into other grave violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in Axum," he told DW.

The UN says around 2 million people need assistance in and around Tigray and 1 million have been displaced by the fighting. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for "guaranteed unfettered humanitarian access," but entry to the region has been strictly controlled.

Watch video 01:51

Ethiopia: Violence displaces hundreds of thousands at border with Sudan

