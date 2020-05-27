 Amnesty accuses West African forces of human rights abuses in Sahel region | News | DW | 10.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Amnesty accuses West African forces of human rights abuses in Sahel region

Security forces in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have been accused of unlawfully killing or causing the disappearance of around 200 people. Amnesty said this could constitute war crimes.

Troops of the Malian army patrol the ancient town of Djenne in central Mali

Human rights monitor Amnesty International accused soldiers in three West African countries of unlawfully killing or causing the disappearance of around 200 people this year.

Forces in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have launched offensives against militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State in the Sahel region, south of the Sahara desert.

Islamist militants first emerged in Mali in 2012, and then spread to Burkina Faso and Niger. Despite thousands of French and United Nations troops being deployed, Sahel states have struggled to quell the jihadist insurgency. 

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have died in the conflict, and many have fled their homes.

Read more: Fear reigns in Africa's Sahel region amid US military drawdown plan

'War crimes'

"The deliberate killings of unarmed civilians by security forces in Mali and Burkina Faso may constitute war crimes under international law and should be thoroughly investigated," said Amnesty.

There have been multiple accusations of human rights abuses against the forces, which they have either denied, or promised to investigate in the future. The issue was also debated by the UN Security Council last Friday.

About 102 people had disappeared in southwestern Niger after being arrested at a village market fair, in March and April. Mass graves were later found in this area.

Niger's Defence Minister Issoufou Katambé said both its military and the national human rights commission were investigating the allegations, but said those making the accusations "could not produce the proof" when interviewed by investigators.

Mali's defence minister vowed to investigate allegations, including charges that soldiers killed 43 people during attacks on two villages last week.

tg/aw (AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany extends Bundeswehr mission in Mali

Germany's troop deployment to Mali has been extended until 2021 under a mandate approved by the Bundestag. The Berlin government says the fight against jihadists in the Sahel is "very acute." (29.05.2020)  

Stopping the next Rwanda: Conflict-sensitive journalism in Burkina Faso 

Unfortunately, in Burkina Faso violent conflicts are on the rise. A group of committed journalists is working against this trend by establishing the PaxSahel reporting platform with colleagues from neighboring countries. (11.03.2020)  

Increased terror attacks in Africa amid coronavirus pandemic

As the world focuses on the fight to curb COVID-19, Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in west Africa. Islamists affiliated to the so-called IS also claimed new territory in Mozambique. There are fears of more attacks. (09.04.2020)  

Related content

Nigerdelta - Schüler

The children left behind in West Africa's conflict-torn regions 27.05.2020

Human rights groups say children in conflict regions aren't receiving enough support. Children who have escaped from Boko Haram are treated with suspicion in Nigeria, while schools are closing in Burkina Faso.

Abdelmalek Droukdal

France kills al-Qaida head of North Africa 06.06.2020

France said Abdelmalek Droukdal was killed during an operation in Mali. Droukdal was the head of all al-Qaida affiliates in North Africa.

Sturmgewehr G36

Germany extends Bundeswehr mission in Mali 29.05.2020

Germany's troop deployment to Mali has been extended until 2021 under a mandate approved by the Bundestag. The Berlin government says the fight against jihadists in the Sahel is "very acute."

Advertisement