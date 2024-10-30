Amid war at home, Sudan eye World Cup and AFCON

Civil war has been devastating for Sudan and its people but the national football team is enjoying unprecedented results. Qualification for the 2025 African Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup is a possibility.

A brutal civil war raging in Sudan since April 2023 has led to untold suffering. The conflict is between between two rival military factions, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces Militia. According to the International Rescue Committee, at least 15,000 people have died with some estimates going as far as 150,000. As many as 25 million, half of the country's entire population, are said to be in need of humanitarian aid, and 12 million people have been displaced,

Some of Sudan's 12,000,000 internally-displaced people at an IDP camp in South Kordofan state Image: Thomas Mukoya/REUTERS

In such times of death, devastation, hunger, disease and looting, football may not be a priority. But the national team also can't separate itself from the horrors of home.

”The impact of the war is huge on the team as well as everything else," Abdelrahman Kuku, a defender for the national team, told DW. "Every day the players worry about their family because things can change in a second when your country is in a situation like this."

The terrible situation may weigh heavily on the minds of those representing the country, ranked 120 in the world by FIFA, but they can also serve as inspiration. "Going into every game you know that you are not just playing for yourself but the whole country is waiting for you to succeed," said Kuku. "We enter every game with a lot of energy knowing that we can make the country happy. There is a lot of pressure but it is more motivation than pressure."

Lots of fighting and no football

Unsurprisingly, the war at home has led to the league being suspended. The country's two biggest clubs, Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh SC, are playing in the Mauritian league this season. However, neither team will be crowned champions if they actually finish first.

With the majority of the squad playing for the two big teams, regular game time and training have helped. In October, Sudan played back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Ghana, one of Africa's top teams. After a 0-0 draw in Accra came an impressive 2-0 home win. It was not played in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, or the city of Omdurman but in Libya due to the security situation.

"One hundred percent it would be better to play at home, who wouldn't want to play in front of their people and family, there is nothing better," said Kuku, who plays his club football in Libya after leaving Merrikh in September. "It is, of course, a big advantage and that is something we don't have at the moment."

The win over Ghana put Sudan in second place of their AFCON qualification group. They need only two points in their final two games to secure a place in the tournament for only the fourth time in 49 years. The Falcons are also top of their World Cup qualification group with 10 points from the first four games, two points ahead of continental powerhouse Senegal.

There is still a long way to go to get to the World Cup finals in North America in 2026, but fans are starting to believe.

"We never dreamed about the World Cup even before the war broke out," said Sudan fan Faheem Ahmed. "To even get near with all that is going on would be amazing. A lot of it is down to the coach."

Sudanese national team coach James Kwesi Appiah Image: Gehad Hamdy/dpa/picture alliance

James Kwesi Appiah, a former player and head coach of Ghana, took over in 2023 and has turned things around. Under the 64-year-old, Sudan have lost just two of their 14 games,

"I think our mentality has changed because of the coach and the belief he brings and the confidence he gives to every player," said Kuku. "Everything he says, he means. When he says he is going to take us to AFCON, he means it, when he says we will qualify for the World Cup, he means it and when the coach is talking like that, it makes everyone believe."

First World Cup on horizon

Sudan may never have reached the World Cup before, but there is a deep love of football among its 50 million inhabitants, according to Stephen Constantine, who was head coach of the national team from 2009-10. "We would train in Merrikh stadium or Hilal, and 10, 12 or 15,000 people coming to watch training was normal," Constantine told DW.

Stephen Constantine has been impressed by the rise of his old team Image: Zhong Zhenbin/dpa/HPIC/picture alliance

It sometimes became a problem: "I had to close the doors when we were close to a game day because you just couldn't hear yourself talk. It was and still is the number one sport in the country."

Constantine, now head coach of Pakistan, has watched from afar as his former team has impressed.

"I would consider Sudan in the middle of the pack among football countries in Africa. Qualification would, however, be a major achievement. The impact on the country itself would be immense but from the football side of it, it would be an enormous boost in prestige for Sudan. But there is still a long way to go."

It would have other consequences for the people of Sudan.

"To get to the World Cup is a dream but would also mean that the rest of the world would not forget about Sudan and all that is happening here," said Ahmed. "There would be a lot of attention on what is going on and that is what the country needs."

The journey is almost as important as the destination and whatever happens, just the dream of the World Cup can make a difference.

"Our performances right now bring smiles and happiness to people who have nothing to smile about, no reason to be happy with what is going on back home especially with people losing their lives, their houses and all their hard work," said Kuku. "When we play, it is the only joy they get and the only time they get to smile about something that is happening in their country."

Edited by: Matt Pearson

