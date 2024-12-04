America's most infamous man, O.J. Simpson, dies at age 76

United States of AmericaAmerica's most infamous man, O.J. Simpson, dies at age 76To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoUnited States of AmericaLara Babalola04/12/2024April 12, 2024In the 1990s, O.J. Simpson's alleged murder of his wife and her friend has gripped the nation, exposing the racial and policing divisions in US. Yet, the former football star and actor's life has been marked by controversies.https://p.dw.com/p/4egCvAdvertisement