PoliticsUnited States of America

Americans losing trust in Supreme Court

Michaela Küfner
39 minutes ago

America's highest court is facing a credibility crisis. According to the latest survey, public trust in the Supreme Court is at its lowest in decades. It's a public image problem that could become America's next test for Democracy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UWm3
A delegate holds up a voting card with the word 'Ja!' (Yes) at the AfD 2023 Party Conference in Magdeburg, Germany

Germany: AfD to join far-right partners in EU parliament

Politics4 hours ago
Africa

German soldiers and armored vehicles in Niger

Niger: A German foreign policy miscalculation?

Conflicts10 hours ago
Asia

Armed soldiers simulate battle at the Taiwan airport

Taiwan troops try Ukraine's tactics during invasion drills

Conflicts10 hours ago
Germany

Deutschland Schriftsteller Martin Walser im Alter von 96 Jahren gestorben

German writer Martin Walser dies aged 96

Literature5 hours ago
Europe

A large 5-story building showing the Modlovan and European Union flag

Moldova cuts Russian Embassy staff after spying allegations

Politics12 hours ago
Middle East

A man holds a sign reading "Boycott Sweden, All Muslims Come Together" as another man next to him holds up a Quran

Muslim nations call for boycott of Swedish products

Trade4 hours ago
