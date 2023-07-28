  1. Skip to content
Americans are losing trust in the Supreme Court

Michaela Küfner
24 hours ago

America's highest court is facing a credibility crisis. According to the latest survey, public trust in the Supreme Court is at its lowest in decades. It's a public image problem that could become the US's next test for democracy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UWm3
