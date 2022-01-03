American teenager Ricardo Pepi secures club-record Bundesliga move

Augsburg have moved early in the January transfer window, securing the signature of US rising star Ricardo Pepi from Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Dallas for a fee that could reportedly reach $20 million (€17.6 million).

The striker, who has scored 15 goals in 55 MLS games since making his debut in 2019, will turn 19 on January 9 and is considered one of the brightest young American prospects. He hopes to follow in the steps of Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and other Americans to have made their names in the Bundesliga.

The fee secured by FC Dallas is the second-highest ever received by a MLS club for a player, with the €24 million ($27 million) signing of Miguel Almiron by Newcastle United from Atlanta United still the MLS record.

Pepi's international scoring figures are promising, having netted three times in just seven games since his US debut in September 2021. His double against Jamaica in World Cup qualifying in October saw him promoted by coach Gregg Berhalter to a place in the starting line-up in the following game against Honduras, in which he also scored.

Pepi's eye for goal and potential to develop into an elite striker had alerted other European clubs to his availability, with Wolfsburg, Ajax and Real Madrid having also monitored the player from El Paso, Texas. However, a deal was done with Augsburg who, despite beating Bayern Munich in November, sit just a point clear of Stuttgart, the occupants of the relegation playoff spot. With just 17 goals in as many Bundesliga games this season, Augsburg are desperate for goals.

Ricardo Pepi is the latest American to head to the Bundesliga to continue his development.

Who is Augsburg's American investor?

The American billionaire David Blitzer, an investor in Augsburg since April 2021, is also believed to have been a factor in getting the deal done. Blitzer has been a personal friend of Augsburg's chairman Klaus Hofmann for 20 years, with Blitzer's investment company, Bolt Football Holdings, minority stakeholders in English Premier League club Crystal Palace, plus NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers and NHL team the New Jersey Devils.

Augsburg have been targeting the United States in an effort to broaden its appeal across the Atlantic, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dented the club's revenue to the tune of around $30.8million. A planned summer tour of the US had to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the signing of Pepi suggests a continuing commitment to the region.

Pepi could be in line for his debut on January 8, when Augsburg resume their campaign with a difficult trip to Hoffenheim, who are fifth and chasing a Champions League place.

Edited by: Davis Van Opdorp