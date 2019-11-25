 Ambitious migration museum planned for Cologne | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 28.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Ambitious migration museum planned for Cologne

There's not much to see yet, but it's clear that Cologne will be home to a new museum dedicated to migration. The government will provide funding to see the "House of Immigration Society" built in an old industrial hall.

Migrationsmuseum Köln (krafthaus/DOMiD-Archiv)

The German Parliament has recently pledged a budget of €22 million ($24 million) to create a new museum dedicated to migration; the same amount will be provided by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The City of Cologne is contributing to the project by providing the former "Hall 70" of the engine manufacturer Klöckner-Humboldt-Deutz.

The funding for the operation of the future museum, the Haus der Einwanderungsgesellschaft (House of Immigration Society), has not been determined yet, but talks are underway and positive, said Robert Fuchs, managing director of the association Documentation Center and Museum of Migration in Germany (DOMiD).

DOMiD director Robert Fuchs (DW/S. Dege)

DOMiD director Robert Fuchs

This was cause for celebration for Fuchs and his association. Meanwhile supported by a team of over 10 people — including museologists, ethnologists and researchers — they have been campaigning for the creation of a Migration Museum for almost 30 years. "At the time, people still believed that Germany's 'guest workers' would eventually return to their home country," the historian said, "but our group believed in permanent residency of immigrants — and we wanted to document the development."

Largest exhibit: An old Ford Transit

The association's members obtained items from companies and clubs that variously reflect the process of migration — from migrants' passports and flight tickets to portable radios, with which people heard news from their home countries, and cassettes with recorded messages sent from family members across borders.

The largest object intheir collection so far is a historic Ford Transit bus, which traveled countless times back and forth between Germany and Turkey. "We've parked it at the Ford company in Cologne for now," said Fuchs, "because our space in the district town hall Cologne-Ehrenfeld is not big enough for all our treasures."

Suitcases in the depot of the DOMiD association (DW/S. Dege)

Waiting for the museum: Suitcases in the depot of the DOMiD association

The collection currently contains some 150,000 items: cassettes from Turkey, newspapers from Poland, clothes from Senegal. The objects are currently kept in dust-tight storage in the depot.

Along with the objects collected in Germany, a larger group of items from Africa was added, as well as the humanitarian organization Cap Anamur's collection, which recalls the rescue of Vietnamese refugees in the South China Sea, known as "boat people," 40 years ago. Christel Neudeck, the wife of Cap Anamur founder Rupert Neudeck, personally brought the objects to DOMiD.

Stored dust-tight: A lifebuoy (DW/S. Dege)

Stored dust-tight: A lifebuoy of the aid organization Cap Anamur by Rupert Neudeck

A critical space

Each exhibit represents a piece of migration history. In the new museum, Fuchs, however, does not want to present this history chronologically, but rather in special "concept spaces," through which broad terms such as "identity," "change," "border" or even "foreignness" would be explained and illustrated.

For Fuchs, the museum is to represent how Germany is a society of immigrants, and one that allows the voices of migrants to be heard. The historian hopes to change the understanding of history in Germany. "We want to create a critical space," and not present things through rose-colored glasses, said the project organizer.

An architect's model shows what the Haus der Einwanderungsgesellschaft museum could look like: Bathed in warm light, its design is reminiscent of a huge train station hall. People are sitting on the steps of an atrium, which lead down to the largest object in the collection — the Ford Transit heavily laden with suitcases.

DOMiD expects the museum to open in 2023. Meanwhile, the collection can already be viewed in the "Virtual Migration Museum," an online project funded by the Federal Agency for Political Education which kicked off last year.

Watch video 03:35

European migration stories told one object at a time

DW recommends

European migration stories told one object at a time

Europe wouldn't exist without migration, says the director of a German virtual migration museum. From "guest-worker" recruitment signs to audio cassettes from Turkey, the museum's archive is a treasure trove of stories. (21.05.2019)  

Germany needs immigrants to stay competitive: economist

Economist Herbert Brücker says Germany depends on immigrants. By 2060, the country will need these migrants to stay competitive — and he believes they will contribute to a more diverse and successful society. (07.11.2019)  

Germany second-largest destination for migrants: OECD

While the United States took the top spot, Germany came in second as the largest single destination for migrants. Although humanitarian migration has significantly dropped, family and labor migration are on the rise. (18.09.2019)  

German 'welcome culture' still a new concept, study finds

Right-wing extremist protests are on the rise and migrants continue to be violently targeted. Has Germany's "welcome culture" come to an end? A new study by the Bertelsmann Foundation suggests otherwise. (29.08.2019)  

Germany: In 20 years, 1 in 3 people will have migrant roots

In large cities, up to 70% of inhabitants will have a migrant background in two decades, experts say. Germany will need to attract a "range of nationalities" to keep the "economy stable." (04.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

European migration stories told one object at a time  

Related content

Japan Flüchtlinge

Japan's 'hidden darkness': The detention of unwanted immigrants 25.11.2019

Denied asylum, undesired immigrants in Japan are being placed in prolonged detention, with some resorting to hunger strikes. That's not about to change even after a recent death, reports Martin Fritz from Tokyo.

Deutschland Hohe Straße in Köln, PassantInnen

Germany needs immigrants to stay competitive: economist 07.11.2019

Economist Herbert Brücker says Germany depends on immigrants. By 2060, the country will need these migrants to stay competitive — and he believes they will contribute to a more diverse and successful society.

Spanien Deutsche Touristen am Strand in Mallorca

Where Germans like to emigrate 11.11.2019

Germans are voracious travelers and move around the world. But there are some countries, particularly in Europe, that Germans seem to like the most.

Advertisement

Film

Film Das Forum Dokuthriller von Marcus Vetter (Pierre Johne)

Climate change, globalization, the economy — can movies save the world?

Marcus Vetter's film "The Forum" premieres in Amsterdam at the world's largest documentary film festival — the latest in a series of documentaries focusing on climate change and globalization.  

Culture

Olaga Borisova | Maria Alyokhina | Riot Days (privat)

Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina's 'Riot Days' are not over yet

On her way to Berlin, the Pussy Riot activist's boyfriend was arrested for an action in support of political prisoners. Alyokhina told DW about how the movement is attracting unlikely candidates, and revealed new plans.  

Music

Claudia Emmanuela Santoso The Voice of Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

'Voice of Germany' winner aims for the stars

After winning the reality talent competition, Claudia Emmanuela Santoso has big plans for the future. DW spoke with the talented singer before her tour around Germany.  

Arts

Ausstellung Bayerisches Nationalmuseum Treue Freunde Hunde und Menschen (Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

An exhibition at Munich's Bavarian National Museum explores how the enduring and complex connection between canine and humankind has been reflected in art and culture from antiquity to today.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

How cloud gaming is changing the scene

Technological advances and digital games have always influenced each other, with new genres coming and going all the time. Cloud gaming, a streaming service, is the latest development.  