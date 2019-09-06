Amber Rudd, UK work and pensions secretary resigns from Cabinet

Amber Rudd, the UK work and pensions secretary, resigned from government in protest on Saturday. She stated in a tweet that she cannot standby while loyal conservatives are expelled. Making public her resignation letter in a tweet she also cites a Brexit no-deal disagreement with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Her resignation marks a further set-back for Johnson after he expelled 21 Conservative party members from the party after they defied the whip, siding with the opposition in a decisive Brexit vote.

In her resignation letter, which she posted in a tweet on Saturday night, she wrote that "I cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate

Conservatives are expelled", adding that she remained committed to "the One Nation values that drew me into politics."

Despite being a supporter of a deal with EU, she accepted the possibility of a no-deal Brexit when she joined the Cabinet, yet in her resignation letter she emphasized that "I no longer believe leaving with a deal is the government's main objective"

Rudd told the Sunday Times that she will now quit the Conservative party and will sit as independent in her constituency.

The resignation ends a stormy week for Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party which saw his bid for a general election, as well as the key vote to stop legislation that would prevent Britain from leaving the European Union without a divorce deal rejected. The latter saw the mass rebelling of the 21 MPs who were then sacked from their party.

Labour and other opposition parties are unwilling to go to the polls in a general election unless they can ensure that Johnson will not take the UK out of the EU on October 31 without a withdrawal agreement.

Among the 21 who were sacked from the Conservative party this week were several prominent members including Churchill's grandson and Minister for Parliament, Sir Nicholas Soames, as well as Philipp Hammond, the conservative party former chancellor.

