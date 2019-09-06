 Amber Rudd, UK work and pensions secretary resigns from Cabinet | News | DW | 07.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Amber Rudd, UK work and pensions secretary resigns from Cabinet

Amber Rudd, the UK work and pensions secretary, has resigned citing her disagreement over a possible no-deal Brexit as the reason why she chose to leave Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Amber Rudd (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Pezzali)

Amber Rudd, the UK work and pensions secretary, resigned from government on Saturday. She stated in a tweet that she cannot standby while loyal conservatives are expelled. Making public her resignation letter in a tweet she also cites a Brexit no-deal disagreement with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

More to follow

kmm/sms  (Reuters, dpa)

Related content

High Court of Justice in London Gebäude

High court rejects legal challenge over UK suspension of Parliament 06.09.2019

The High Court of England has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament is lawful. A similar legal challenge is also being heard in Northern Ireland.

UK | Downing Street dog - Jack-Russell-Welpe von Premier Johnson

Can a new pet save Boris Johnson? 04.09.2019

At the height of Brexit drama, the UK prime minister made an important decision: to adopt a puppy from an animal shelter. There may be more to his move than meets the eye.

London Rede Labour-Chef Jeremy Corbyn im Unterhaus

Brexit: Opposition parties to reject prime minister's second election bid 06.09.2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn led talks with UK opposition parties on Friday, resolving not to back Boris Johnson's second move for a general election. The prime minister is planning a vote in Parliament on Monday.

Advertisement