Ambani wedding: Guests arriving for Indian extravaganza

July 12, 2024

The youngest son of Asia's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, is getting married in an opulent wedding ceremony. Several celebrities and international political and business luminaries are on the guest list.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iCy5
Groom Anant Ambani poses for pictures with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani on the red carpet on the day of his wedding with Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024
Groom Anant Ambani (left) poses for pictures on the day of his weddingImage: Francis Mascarenhas/REUTERS

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son is set to marry on Friday, marking the culmination of a wedding extravaganza  that lasted nearly seven months and brought into focus the staggering wealth and influence of the richest man in Asia.

Anant Ambani — the youngest son of the tycoon — got engaged to Radhika Merchant — the daughter of pharmaceutical magnate Viren Merchant — in December last year.

The couple will wed in a Hindu ceremony at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in the Indian financial capital of Mumbai.

Among the invitees expected to attend the event are: Former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair,  former United States Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Lee and  Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet are also expected to be present along with several other global business leaders, India media reports said. 

According to a report from the Reuters news agency, Mukesh Ambani hired 100 planes, including three Falcon-2000 jets, to fly his guests to the party.

Who is Mukesh Ambani?

The 67-year-old Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail and financial services.

With a fortune of over $123 billion (€113 billion), he is ranked as the 11th richest person in the world, according to the Forbes billionaires list.

He is also an important ally of India's right-wing Hindu nationalist leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Critics of Ambani said his company has thrived mainly because of political connections during the Congress governments in the 1970s and 80s and later under Modi's rule since 2014.

The grand Indian wedding

A recent report by Outlook put the estimated cost of the entire wedding celebration at Rs 4,000-5,000 crore (approximately $600 million), which amounts to just 0.5% of the Ambanis' net worth.

While Anant's engagement ceremony was a private affair at a temple in the northern state of Rajasthan, it was followed by a string of celebratory events that featured performances by pop stars, including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

In March, Mukesh Ambani threw a pre-wedding bash for the couple in Gujarat, which was attended by nearly 1,200 people from around the world, including tech moguls Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg and former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.

Indien Ambani Pre-Wedding-Party
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan attended a pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani in MarchImage: Reliance group/AP Photo/picture alliance

Singer Rihanna charged between $8-9 million for her performance at the event, according to some Indian media reports.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Rihanna, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani react during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat
The Ambani family with RihannaImage: Reliance Industries/Handout/REUTERS

In May, the Ambanis and their guests jetted off on a four-day luxury cruise in Europe.

Early in July, Ambani and his wife Nita hosted a mass wedding for  50 underprivileged couples ahead of their son's wedding. 

Last week, Canadian singer Justin Bieber held a performance as part of the latest pre-wedding festivities of the billionaire heir.

dvv/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)