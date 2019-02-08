 Amazon′s Jeff Bezos unveils moon lander plans | News | DW | 09.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unveils moon lander plans

The founder of tech giant Amazon said, "It's time to go back to the moon." Riding a resurgent wave of interest in returning to the moon, Jeff Bezos said people could be transported there in the near future.

Amazon CEO Jezz Bezos unveils Blue Moon lander

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday unveiled a moon lander mockup created by his aerospace company Blue Origin.

"This is an incredible vehicle and it's going to the moon," said Bezos at a rare media event. "It's time to go back to the moon, this time to stay."

The lander is a robotic ship roughly the size of a small house, which can carry up to four rovers. The company said a following version of the spacecraft could transport people to the moon in the near future.

"Blue Moon can deliver payloads to the lunar surface, host payloads and even deploy payloads during its journey to the moon," said Bezos' Blue Origin company on its website. The lander is expected to launch on reusable rockets.

Read more: Opinion: The US' 'five-year' moon plan is dangerous

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and Amazon, is considered the world's richest man, according to Forbes business magazine

'No infrastructure'

Bezos noted that the lander is only the beginning of a larger project to create greater infrastructure in space. 

"The price of admission to do interesting things in space right now is just too high because there's no infrastructure," Bezos said.

Interest in returning to the moon has risen as aerospace entrepreneurs and governments seek the prospect of strategic positions in space.

But reaching the moon isn't easy. Last month, an Israeli startup launched a spacecraft hoping to land on the moon. However, the spacecraft crashed after the main engine failed during landing maneuvers.

Other companies, such as Elon Musk's SpaceX, have also developed reusable rockets, which are crucial to lowering the costs of space-bound voyages.

Read more: A new race to the moon? US wants to lead the way

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • A number of screens show images of Earth from the NASA EOS control room

    What space can teach us about the environment

    Valuable data

    Before satellites were first launched into space in the mid-20th century, we knew very little about the dynamics of our climate. Today, numerous satellites collect information which helps us piece together the story of our changing planet. In 1985, they helped discover the hole in the ozone layer, and data from space remains key to tackling global warming.

  • A graphic image of the Jason-3 satellite above earth

    What space can teach us about the environment

    Warning system

    Some satellites monitor signs of climate change, such as melting ice caps, rising sea levels and amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere. The Jason-3 satellite (pictured), launched in 2016, can make precise measurements of global sea levels, a key indicator of climate change. The data will give us a stronger understanding of just how our oceans are being affected by increased temperatures.

  • A woman looks at two computer screens showing satellite images of deforestation in the Amazon

    What space can teach us about the environment

    Caught in the act

    Space technology has paved the way for the development of increasingly sophisticated surveying and monitoring tools which can track everything from deforestation to illegal fishing ships and even oil spills. This way, researchers know exactly when and where environmental — and legal — action needs to be taken.

  • A brightly colored satellite image of Typhoon Haiyan

    What space can teach us about the environment

    Tracking natural disasters

    Satellites play a vital role in tracking natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires and floods. As well as providing an early warning for those on the ground, they also help authorities track the intensity of the event and understand the scale of the devastation. Monitoring storm systems helps generate better climate models to predict future disasters.

  • A container of plants of various heights growing on the International Space Station

    What space can teach us about the environment

    Space gardening

    Growing plants in space has already taught us valuable lessons which can be applied to sustainable agriculture on Earth. Astronauts on the International Space Station have discovered they can use less water to grow vegetables, and China recently made history by germinating a cotton seed on the far side of the moon. As our planet warms, this knowledge could be vital for farmers.

  • Smoke and flames burst from the base of a rocket as it lifts off into space

    What space can teach us about the environment

    The problem with rocket emissions

    Unfortunately, space technology has also had a negative impact on the environment. Every time a rocket is launched it produces a plume of exhaust smoke filled with bits of soot and a chemical called alumina, which can build up in the stratosphere and deplete the ozone. Space agencies are looking to lessen their use of "ozone-depleting substances" and are researching more eco-friendly fuels.

  • A computer image showing an impression of Earth surrounded by space debris

    What space can teach us about the environment

    ...and space debris

    There are currently more than 20,000 trackable pieces of space junk in orbit around Earth, including everything from old rockets to bolts and screws. They're not technically part of Earth's ecosphere, but if we're not careful the junk may become so dense that satellites won't be able to function properly and provide us with the data we so desperately need.

    Author: Ineke Mules


ls/sms (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

A new race to the moon? US wants to lead the way

Half a century after the first lunar landing, a new race to the moon may be underway. The United States is out to win again. What are the Russians hoping for? And is there a role for the rest of the world? (22.04.2019)  

Towards the Moon: Why Europe wants to work with China

There was a time when "space" meant "space race." And that time was during the Cold War. Now, space is a race to collaborate — and not just with the usual suspects, but with new players like China, India or South Africa. (26.09.2018)  

Opinion: The US' 'five-year' moon plan is dangerous

I can't wait to see humans bunny-hop across the lunar surface again (this time in HD quality). But Trump's moon plans aren't part of a healthy "space race." It's presidential PR, and it will endanger astronauts. (28.03.2019)  

Israeli spacecraft crashes during moon landing

Seconds away from landing on the moon, the Beresheet spacecraft's main engine failed. At a cost of $100 million, it is considered one of "the lowest-budget spacecraft to ever undertake such a mission." (11.04.2019)  

SpaceX launches reused rocket and spacecraft to International Space Station

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched a recycled Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket for a NASA supply run. The company aims to drastically reduce the cost of space travel with reusable rockets and spacecraft. (03.04.2018)  

What space can teach us about the environment

Humanity took its first steps in space nearly 60 years ago. Since then, space-based technologies have dramatically enhanced our understanding of the environment. They're even starting to help tackle climate change. (12.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Jeff Bezos - Amazon Gründer

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer newspaper of blackmail 08.02.2019

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has accused the National Enquirer of blackmail, saying the tabloid threatened to publish intimate photos of him. The paper's publisher has said it will "thoroughly investigate" the claims.

Amazon Schild

Opinion: Amazon's Alexa lies to — and spies on — consumers 14.04.2019

It's no surprise that Amazon is using Alexa to listen to people's conversations. That's just one more signal that we are moving into an era in which our privacy is no longer protected, DW's Martin Muno writes.

Polen VW Werk Eröffnung

Volkswagen to team up with Amazon in drive to boost productivity 27.03.2019

The German car giant has signed a multiyear agreement with Amazon Web Services to build the Volkswagen Industrial Cloud. DW takes a look at what VW's cloud-based digital production platform aims to achieve.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  